Summer fete brings the local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Stamford Bridge Beaumont to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds at the end of July.

Stamford Bridge Beaumont hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola stall, live entertainment and games which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Stamford Bridge Beaumont made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments courtesy of our custom made Tiki Bar with a selection of Cold beers, tropical fruits, burgers and chips, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident, Rita said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Stamford Bridge Beaumont Summer Fete

Emma Smith, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Stamford Bridge Beaumont are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”