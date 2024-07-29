Summer fete brings the local community together
Stamford Bridge Beaumont hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola stall, live entertainment and games which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.
Staff at Stamford Bridge Beaumont made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments courtesy of our custom made Tiki Bar with a selection of Cold beers, tropical fruits, burgers and chips, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!
Resident, Rita said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Emma Smith, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Stamford Bridge Beaumont are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 92 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.