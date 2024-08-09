Summer of Sport raises thousands of pounds for local causes

easyfundraising has announced an incredible 15 winners of their ‘Summer of Sport’ campaign who have been donated over £3,000 between them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This campaign coincides with the UK's celebration of a remarkable season of sporting success, marked by England’s performance in the Euros, another fantastic Wimbledon tournament, and Team GB's winning streak at the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

easyfundraising supports over 190,000 charities and good causes in raising vital funds. Donations are generated for free when savvy online shoppers visit the easyfundraising website or app before each purchase. This summer they challenged their supportive shoppers to find sporting equipment hidden around their site. Those that found the items entered their supported cause into the draw to win a bonus donation.

Winners of the bonus donations have expressed their gratitude to their dedicated supporters who use the free giving platform, showcasing how others can support their favorite charity or cause this summer – for free!

The team do a fantastic job and go out of their way to help any animals

One of the winning charities is Wales Ape and Monkey Sanctuary, which received a portion of the prize donations. They shared, “It's great being able to raise money whilst shopping and these competitions are a lovely bonus way to try win and raise more money for your chosen charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sanctuary is very grateful for any donations and the money will go towards caring for the apes, monkeys, and other animals at the sanctuary.”

Formerly a traditional Welsh hill farm, the sanctuary now rescues and provides a home for many types of abandoned animals, especially primates such as chimpanzees, baboons and marmosets. They undertake rescues from zoos and laboratories where animals have suffered mistreatment or are no longer wanted.

Another winning cause, Saving Abandoned Fly-grazing Equines (SAFE), shared their excitement: “Wow, what fantastic news for SAFE! The team do a fantastic job and go out of their way to help any animals, not just horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will help immensely towards some of their many outgoings. I’m over the moon that I entered and had the chance to win for a charity I support.”

SAFE was established in response to a local crisis in winter 2014 when 38 horses and ponies were abandoned in a field in Binfield, Berkshire.

The organisation, run by volunteers across Berkshire and Surrey, aims to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome horses and ponies that have been abandoned or neglected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteers look after them, gain their trust, and nurse them back to health with the help of vets and farriers. Witnessing the transformation in these ponies is incredibly rewarding.

Heald Green Youth Theatre, another winning cause, is urging others in their community to sign up to the platform. They expressed “we’re hoping that more of our members will join easyfundraising now and help us more!”

“As an amateur theatre that runs children’s drama classes and stages regular productions, we have a LOT of bills to pay, so this helps a lot!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heald Green Theatre, founded in 1962, aims to create a community-run theatre that entertains the local community. All proceeds from shows, member subscriptions, and fundraising drives are reinvested into the theatre, ensuring continued entertainment for Heald Green and the surrounding areas for another 60 years.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, shared, “This summer has been an incredible journey, not just for sports fans but for our communities too.

“The support and heartfelt messages from the winning causes highlight the amazing power of communities coming together to raise free donations.”