They were rescued by RNLI beach lifeguards with the help of a surf instructor working at a nearby shop.

Scarborough RNLI said: "Scarborough RNLI's inshore lifeboat was called out on service at 11:35am on August 11 to reports of an inflatable mattress occupied by four people drifting out to sea in North Bay.

"The inshore lifeboat with its volunteer crew ran a shoreline search from North East Corner north to Mascus Rocks near the Sea Life Centre.

"Fortunately, by the time the crew arrived on scene, Scarborough RNLI lifeguards based in North Bay along with a surf instructor from Dexter's Surf Shop had retrieved the mattress with its occupants all safe and well.