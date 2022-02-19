Storm Eunice: Swan 'blown out of sky and hit by vehicle' outside Yorkshire nature reserve

A swan in flight was blown out the sky during the severe winds brought by Storm Eunice - resulting in a nasty injury.

The swan was blown out of the sky and onto a road, where he was clipped by a vehicle, Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue hospital revealed on Facebook.

The incident occurred outside the RSPB Fairburn Ings visitor centre in West Yorkshire.

The injured swan was picked up by the RSPB [Image: Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital via Facebook]

Fortunately the injured swan was picked up by RSPB staff after the incident and taken to Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital.

He suffered a “nasty puncture wound” to his back.

“The stormy weather has been causing havoc for swans in flight, including this chap picked up by RSPB staff,” the hospital stated on Facebook.