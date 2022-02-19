Storm Eunice: Swan 'blown out of sky and hit by vehicle' outside Yorkshire nature reserve

A swan in flight was blown out the sky during the severe winds brought by Storm Eunice - resulting in a nasty injury.
The swan was blown out of the sky and onto a road, where he was clipped by a vehicle, Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue hospital revealed on Facebook.
The incident occurred outside the RSPB Fairburn Ings visitor centre in West Yorkshire.
Read More
Fortunately the injured swan was picked up by RSPB staff after the incident and taken to Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital.
He suffered a “nasty puncture wound” to his back.
“The stormy weather has been causing havoc for swans in flight, including this chap picked up by RSPB staff,” the hospital stated on Facebook.