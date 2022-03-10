Swan dragged for 30 yards by car after being run over at Yorkshire beauty spot

The incident happened near to the Mere Cafe at the Mere, in Scarborough, on March 3 and a vet had to put the bird down to end its suffering following the incident.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Barber, who collected the bird from the car park, says her examination of the cafe’s CCTV footage suggests the driver of the car didn’t see the swan, which was very close to the vehicle as it reversed.

The motorist drove away from the scene, apparently unaware he had been trapped underneath the vehicle.

She is now appealing for motorists to check their mirrors and look behind their cars before setting off as she says she has noticed how “brazen” the swans at the Mere appear to have become around vehicles.

“The vehicle was reversing very slowly and unfortunately for the swan he was dragged for 30 yards under it,” said Laura.

“The cafe owner says it is the second time this has happened this year. There’s lots of swans at the Mere that are so brazen, they seem to have no fear and hang around the cars.

“The RSPCA is asking motorists to check behind their vehicles to avoid this happening again.”

The inspector has approached Scarborough Borough Council with a view to having a warning sign erected at the car park.

“I really think this incident was unintentional. The swan didn’t move,” she added.

“But people who come to the Mere are there to enjoy the birds, so they would be devastated to learn of this.

“It is just a case of being careful about how you park and how you drive back out, particularly with regard to reversing.”