Talented Yorkshire schoolboy, 9, launches his own clothes-design business to 'help his mum'

Wakefield boy Henry Duncan, whose passions are dancing and drawing launched his own website recently, with the help of his mum Dace of course, selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and even bags with his own designs.

Dace said: “He just loves drawing and he’s really good at it, and he always says he wants to help me with money, so we thought about what we could do.

“We looked into it and did a bit of research and a few weeks ago we set up the website.

Henry said he simply wanted to help out his mother.

“We just pick the designs we think are best and put them on there.

“There’s been quite a positive response so far.”

Once Henry, who attends St John’s Primary School in Wakefield, has decided on a design, they are then sent to a clothing company. The firm then takes a percentage of the sales.

Called Henry At Work, The T-shirts are priced at £14 in children’s sizes, with jumpers priced at £19 and hoodies at £24. In adult sizes, T-shirts are £19 with sweaters priced at £35.

Henry's mother says he is constantly coming up with new designs.

The shopping bags are priced at £12.

Dace said: “We’ve got a board at home where he has all the designs, he just talks about it all the time.

“We’ve sold a few but not that many, but Henry hasn’t even asked me if we’ve earned any money.

“He is just so excited that someone, somewhere is walking around wearing his design.

“He was actually crying when we sold the first one, that’s how much it means to him.

“At the moment, when he gets older he wants to do something to do with performing, like a choreographer, but he wants to design his own sets though.”

Anyone wanting to buy any of the clothes can log onto