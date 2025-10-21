Tan Hill Inn: Landladies of Yorkshire's most famous pub reunite

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this week, three of the formidable women who have been custodians of the pub met back at the pub for the first time as part of a new project to record the history of the Inn. The landladies have presided over the bar for decades between them, but Monday’s meeting was the first time they have all been back in the pub together.

Among them was Audrey Yeardley. Just 25 when she took on the pub back in 1960 alongside her husband David Clifford, some of the 90-year-old’s keenest memories of her time as landlady involve The Great Winter of 1963. It began to snow just before Christmas in 1962 – and it simply kept falling until the next March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audrey, David and her two young sons aged just six and three at the time ended up being trapped in the pub with no electricity, no telephone and no running water for 13 weeks and one day. David resorted to having to melt snow on the hob for the family to wash with, while local farmers and groups of soldiers would take advantage of occasional breaks in the weather to bring home made sausages, bread and milk and chocolate for the boys. Audrey said: “I wept afterwards at their kindness.

A reunion by former landladies of Tan Hill Inn, Richmond, Britain's highest inn, at 1732 feet above sea level, gathered to reflect their memories of the years they spent running one of the most isolated pub in North Yorkshire. Pictured Audrey (Clifford) Yeardley, of East Antstruther, Fife, Landlady - 1961- 1967 with Sue Hanson, of Kirkby, Stephen, Cumbria, Landlady - 1967 - 1985.

“And just a week before the first successful attempt by a snow plough to get through, we heard a hovering helicopter above us, trying to find a place to land. Its pilot brought a policeman with him who had been urged to find out what was happening to our family when the helicopter was dropping hay for the sheep.

“He had done some shopping and he dropped it down to us. And, when the thaw eventually came, on the 2 or 3 of April and our first customer in months came in, we wished him Happy New Year. “It’s a privilege to be here again and, of course, to have been a landlady at the Tan Hill, it’s a special place.

“Myself and the other landladies here are all very different people and had very different experiences during our time here. Our common ground however is Tan Hill and we all have a great love for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was joined at the reunion by fellow former landlady Sue Hanson, who took over the tenancy with husband Neil in 1978 and by Louise Peace, who moved there with husband Mike in 2005.

Also there was Kimberley Baines, whose childhood was spent at Tan Hill Inn after her parents Alex and Margaret bought the pub in 1985, staying for 20 years. The event was part of current owner Andrew Hields’ efforts to form an official archive of the pub, which dates back to the 17th century. Mr Hields said: “The Tan Hill Inn is such an iconic place and is of such significance that we have always been committed to preserving its history.