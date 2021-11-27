Around 60 people made the journey to the Tan Hill Inn - Britain' s 'highest pub' - last night (November 26) to watch ‘NOASIS’, despite reports of Storm Arwen battering Yorkshire.

The pub’s owner Mike Kenny told The Yorkshire Post that things started to look “tricky” at around 9pm, with staff receiving numerous cancellations due to the weather.

After watching the band - who they have now nicknamed ‘SNOWASIS’ - many attendees chose to stay the night in the historic Dales inn rather than make the treacherous journey home.

Revellers were forced to sleep inside after getting snowed in [Image: Tan Hill Inn]

“We recommend anyone in the pub to stay out rather than endanger life on the snow covered moors,” Mr Kenny said.

It’s been “a long night,” he added, and it’s not over yet - this morning, the revellers were still snowed in.

“Most are still asleep as they had a few late ones last night/this morning,” Mr Kenny explained.

NOASIS play at the Tan Hill Inn [Image: Tan Hill Inn]

“No one is going anywhere yet. The police advised we all stay out for now. Our snowplough is snowed in!”.

At approximately 11.30am, customers were still being advised to remain at the pub, with snow falling again and the "safe road out" blocked by fallen power cables.

Mr Kenny said breakfast would be the first order of the day, and then it would be time to get to work with some shovels to clear the door.

“We are thinking of having a snowman building competition to while away a few hours whilst hopefully North Yorkshire CC come along with their plough,” he added.

The scene inside the pub [Image: Tan Hill Inn]

Famed as Britain’s highest pub, this is not the first time Tan Hill Inn has hosted guests overnight due to inclement weather.

In fact it once starred in a Waitrose Christmas advert after its festive guests were snowed in for days.

Scenes of snow outside the Tan Hill Inn this morning [Image: Tan Hill Inn]