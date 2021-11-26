The Met Office has issued yellow, amber and red weather warnings as a result of Storm Arwen travelling from Scotland, which will bring high winds to most of the UK.

An amber wind warning has been issued for northeast Scotland and England, which has been added to existing wider yellow warnings that are expected for Friday, November 26, and most of the UK except the southeast on Saturday, November 27.

The amber warnings will be running between 3pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday, however, other weather warnings may carry on after that time period. The strongest winds are predicted in coastal locations, where gusts of 75mph are possible in some places which could disrupt travel and cause problems for drivers.

Storm Arwen is set to affect parts of Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

Where in Yorkshire will Storm Arwen affect?

Yorkshire has been issued yellow, amber and red warnings due to the severity of the winds and potential snow travelling to the high ground of northern England.

Yellow and amber warnings

These areas in Yorkshire have been issued with yellow and amber warnings for both today (November 26) and tomorrow (November 27).

The temperature in Yorkshire coastal areas Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby, Filey and Scarborough, is set to plunge to between 1C and 2C on Friday, and these locations have been issued with amber warning: wind by the Met Office.

All four coastal towns have been issued with both yellow and amber warnings relating to dangerous winds for Saturday.

Bradford has been issued with a yellow weather warning in relation to snow for Friday, while the city has been given both yellow and amber warnings for wind and snow on Saturday.

Middlesbrough has also been issued with a yellow weather warning for wind on Friday with temperatures plunging to 2C, while on Saturday it has been issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for wind and temperatures are expected to reduce to 1C.

Below are a list of Yorkshire towns and cities with yellow weather warnings for just the Saturday:

Ripon

Leeds

Richmond

York

Sheffield

Doncaster

Northallerton

Bridlington

Grimsby

Scunthorpe

Red weather warning

One area in Yorkshire has been issued a rare red weather warning: Redcar.