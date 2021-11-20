According to the Met Office, this weekend will be mainly dry and cloudy in Yorkshire, but windy.
On Saturday it is expected to start breezy, particularly on hills, with cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading south throughout the day.
It will be drier, brighter but colder in the north of Yorkshire later in the day and breezy on coasts with a maximum temperature of 12C.
The outlook for Sunday is scattered heavy showers, cold temperatures and brisk winds on the coastline.
The Met Office also predicts potential frosts through the weekend in parts of Yorkshire, but no snow.
“Parts of Yorkshire will have the potential for frosts through the weekend, with night-time temperatures expected to be around freezing on Saturday night and Sunday night,” the Met Office said.
“Through the weekend a colder mass of air will bring closer to average temperatures to the UK. There is a chance that some showers in Scotland over high ground could fall as snow.
“These wintry conditions are not currently expected to spread to Yorkshire. Although there is lower confidence looking further ahead, there’s a return to cooler conditions later in the week, bringing the potential of some wintry showers in the high ground in the far north of the UK, although the extent and precise location of this is uncertain at present.”