The Met Office reveals what the weather will be like this weekend. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

According to the Met Office, this weekend will be mainly dry and cloudy in Yorkshire, but windy.

On Saturday it is expected to start breezy, particularly on hills, with cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading south throughout the day.

It will be drier, brighter but colder in the north of Yorkshire later in the day and breezy on coasts with a maximum temperature of 12C.

The outlook for Sunday is scattered heavy showers, cold temperatures and brisk winds on the coastline.

The Met Office also predicts potential frosts through the weekend in parts of Yorkshire, but no snow.

“Parts of Yorkshire will have the potential for frosts through the weekend, with night-time temperatures expected to be around freezing on Saturday night and Sunday night,” the Met Office said.

“Through the weekend a colder mass of air will bring closer to average temperatures to the UK. There is a chance that some showers in Scotland over high ground could fall as snow.