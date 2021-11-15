Yorkshire weather forecast: What to expect this week as we head towards winter

Yorkshire is in for a dull, cloudy week of weather

Overall, the region is forecast to see a cloudy week with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, making for a rather dull week.

On Monday (November 15), people across Yorkshire woke to a dull morning with patches of fog predicted across the southeast of the region that will be slow to clear.

Throughout the day, cloud and light rain or drizzle is expected to progress southeastwards through the day, limiting brightness - and hill fog is likely over the Pennines.

The day will feel cool with a maximum temperature of 11 C.

On Monday night, cloud and lingering drizzle is predicted right across Yorkshire, with a minimum temperature of 2 C - although most areas are expected to become clear and cloudy by dawn. Hill fog will likely persist however.

Tuesday morning is looking slightly better, with a largely dry start to the day and some brighter spells.

However, cloud and outbreaks of rain will move east across the region through the afternoon and evening, The Met Office warns, and conditions will become breeze. Tuesday's maximum temperature is predicted to sit at 10 C.

Wednesday will be cold and breezy, with a few showers - although sunny spells are also forecast.

Thursday is looking particularly miserable with Yorkshire set for plenty of cloud with strong winds and rain.