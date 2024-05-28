Teacher who suffered life-changing spinal injury during turbulence had been visiting Yorkshire

A teacher who suffered life-changing injuries when a plane was hit by severe turbulence had just been to visit friend in West Yorkshire she had not seen for 25 years.

Kerry Jordan, a dance teacher in Adelaide in Australia, had been on a tour of the UK and had stayed in Mirfield in West Yorkshire.

She met Ali Stobbs, 53, who she first met in 1999 and 2000 in Canberra in Australia, for a catch-up before flying back to Australia.

But Mrs Jordan, believed to be about 50, suffered spinal injuries in a flight which encountered turbulence near Singapore on May 21. She is now in hospital in Thailand.

File photo dated 03/06/09 of a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 landing at Heathrow Airport. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Her husband Keith was also injured.

British man Geoff Kitchen, 73, died after he suffered a suspected heart attack on the Singapore Airlines flight from Heathrow, and seven other people were seriously hurt. Dozens more suffered minor injuries.

Ms Stobbs, who is originally from Roberttown, Liversedge, said: “Kerry and I first met when I was on a teacher exchange for a year in Canberra.

“We got back in touch a few years via Facebook and when she suggested meeting up in Mirfield, it was a great idea. We had a great meet up after all those years.

“Then when I heard they had been caught up in this awful incident I couldn’t believe it. They had a great time over here and went to places in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Her husband Keith is keen on history so they went to lots of castles and other historical sites.

“I messaged them when I thought they were due to arrive home and didn’t hear anything back. It was only when I saw them on social media that I realised what had happened.”

Ms Stobbs, now of Littleborough near Rochdale, said she hopes to chat to her friend soon.

Singapore Airlines said the flight encountered “sudden extreme turbulence” at 37,000ft above Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Basin about 10 hours after departure, with the pilot declaring a medical emergency and diverting the plane to Bangkok.

The carrier’s chief executive, Goh Choon Phong, said: “We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through.

“We are fully co-operating with the relevant authorities on the investigations.”

He said some 79 passengers and six crew members are receiving medical treatment in Bangkok and a relief flight carrying the remaining passengers and crew members arrived in Singapore early on Wednesday.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesman said officials are supporting the family of the passenger and are in contact with local authorities.

One passenger on board Flight SQ321 to Singapore said the plane suffered a “dramatic drop”, meaning people not wearing a seatbelt were “launched immediately into the ceiling”.