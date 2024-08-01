Team GB sprinter Jodie aims to make fashion statement at the Olympic Games

Williams first started training as a professional athlete aged 15, but saw many of her peers drop out of sport after they hit puberty.

“Many of my friends dropped out around age 13 and said ‘I don’t want to deal with being sweaty’, or ‘I don’t want to do those kinds of things anymore’ as it is not seen as girly.

“So, I think it is really important for women in sport, obviously it is completely down to your own choice, to showcase that feminine side.”

Jodie Williams celebrating her team's victory in the women's 4X400m relay final at Alexander Stadium during the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Picture credit: Jacob King/PA.

The three-time Olympian has experimented with a range of vibrant hairstyles during her athletics career, including a red buzz cut and hip-length cornrows, and always stands out on the track.

“It is hard to express yourself in a uniform, so those extra things like hair and nails are the only things that you can really showcase on the start line,” says the 30-year-old, who often posts pictures on her colourful nail extensions on Instagram. “For me, that self-expression is really important and I think it is really important for young girls to see that if you are a girly girl, you can be a woman in sport and be super feminine at the same time.”

Williams adds: “Or you can be a woman in sport and be a super tomboy, there are no rules anymore and I think that this is actually a really important thing to embrace.”

Alongside her love for running, Williams is also passionate about fashion and is excited to see these two worlds come together in Paris.

“I am big into fashion and clothes, so I am loving seeing fashion and sport come together and collide in such a renowned fashion city,” says Williams. “It is super cool too see that the French team have some very big, high-end brands on side.”

The 400m sprinter likes her competition kit, but is really looking forward to donning a special floral outfit at the closing ceremony, which will take place inside the Stade de France on August 11.

“I really like the uniform we have for the closing ceremony. We have this floral look. I love it and think that is really cool,” says Williams.

Paris will be her last Olympics, but she is excited to enter the next chapter of her life.

Williams reveals: “Post-track, I really want to get into something creative, definitely something within fashion, so watch this space!”