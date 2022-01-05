Teenage cyclist who was killed in collision on A170 in North Yorkshire named as inquest opens

Charlie Louis Cornick, from Nawton, was cycling between Kirkbymoorside and Beadlam when he was struck by a Volkswagen Tiguan near the Welburn crossroads on November 19.

The teenager was airlifted to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough and died in the early hours of November 20.

The crash happened near the Welburn crossroads

An inquest into Charlie's death will be opened at County Hall in Northallerton tomorrow (January 6) and is likely to be adjourned pending the conclusion of the police investigation into the collision.

The driver of the Tiguan which struck him voluntarily attended a police interview and has since been released under investigation. No charges have yet been brought against them.

The former Ryedale School pupil's sister Ashleigh Brown launched a Justgiving fundraiser to pay for funeral costs and for a memorial bench.

Miss Brown said: "I’ve been asked by so many that they would like to donate towards Charlie Cornick's funeral costs and towards a headstone and also a bench in his memory, so we decided to open a Justgiving page. Please don’t feel like you have to donate. Charlie was such an amazing lad, he lived life in a way only he could and will be missed by hundreds. I’d also like to thank each and every person who has messaged myself and my family, hearing your stories and your memories of Charlie has been so wonderful and we will all miss him terribly. As soon as I know any details of the funeral I’ll let everyone know.

"Charlie was the most amazing person anyone could ever have met, he would do anything for everyone. He lived life to the fullest and would always be surrounded by his friends."

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and/or who may have seen the cyclist and the Tiguan prior to the collision. It is understood that both the car and the cycle had travelled from Kirkbymoorside in the same direction.

Any witnesses with dash cam footage are asked to save the footage, and contact us on 101, quoting reference: 12210245050. Alternatively, email the officer in case; TC 917 Jon Moss on [email protected]