Mallyan Spout Hotel in Goathland

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Mallyan Spout Hotel in Goathland at around 2.38pm yesterday and the building was “well alight” when they arrived.

They used an aerial ladder platform and hose reels to extinguish the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

The owners of the three-star hotel in the North York Moors said all of the guests and staff made it out of the building and no one was injured.

In a statement, the owners said: “Until we can assess the damage and see what we are up against we will be closed until further notice.

“We will be contacting anyone who has reservations with us. We thank everyone for their well wishes and of course our amazing fire service and a massive thank you to The Inn On The Moor for looking after our guests.

“Also to our staff, you are simply outstanding and we love you all.”

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews from Whitby, Goathland, Robin Hood’s Bay and Lythe attended the incident.

She added: "Crews used hose reels to tackle the fire and the aerial ladder platform was set up as an observation platform and for lighting to assist crews at the scene.