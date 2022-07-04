The 14-year-old boy was found lying in the carriageway of Low Road in West Lutton, Ryedale, at around 4.45pm on June 28.

He was found with serious injuries and damage to his bicycle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering well, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police are appealing for information

The force issued a statement which said: "At this stage, it is unknown how the injuries and damage to his bike were sustained so we’re asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the rider or any other vehicles in the area at time of the collision or anyone who recalls seeing any vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing to two men who located the cyclist and assisted him at the roadside."