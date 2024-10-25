The brother of a 'Traveller King' has been buried next to Britain's biggest headstone after being conveyed in a funeral cortege with a fleet of Rolls Royces.

Terry Collins, 52, was buried next to his brother Willy's huge 37-ton, £200,000 marble gravestone after a lavish funeral procession in Sheffield, South Yorks.

A silver Rolls Royce led the procession, complete with fluorescent lighting and some of his favourite songs playing.

A red carpet was laid out on the entrance to St Theresa's Roman Catholic Church, ahead of the mourners arriving, along with a giant photograph in a frame of poppies.

Terry Collins lavish funeral procession at at Shiregreen cemetery in Sheffield

His lavish platinum casket was carried into the church, were friends wore T-shirts with a photograph of his face and the caption: "RIP Terry Collins 'The Toucher'."

Parked outside the church were two trucks, with spectacular floral tributes in the shape of hearts and one showing Terry in his work gear, complete with a high-vis vest.

As mourners gathered around the family's burial plot, an electronic board displayed pictures of Terry, alongside poems and family tributes.

A plane also flew over the cemetery, creating the shape of a heart in one manoeuvre.

Terry died on September 25, four years after his brother Willy, 49, passed away on holiday in Spain.

Willy, dubbed the 'traveller king of Sheffield', has a marble gravestone that features Irish flags and two life-sized statues of himself, unveiled in March 2022.

It's believed to have cost around £200,000 and also includes depictions of Jesus Christ and biblical scenes.

It sparked a row between Sheffield City Council, who said the structure broke planning law as it didn't match its original plans.

But his family previously threatened 'war' if it was pulled down at Shiregreen cemetery in Sheffield, South Yorks.

Terry, who was born into a large Sheffield traveller family, leaves behind wife Kathleen and his four sons Martin, Terry, Tom, and Paddy Joe.

He was born only a year apart from brother, Willy Collins, who died aged 49 in 2020, after collapsing while on holiday in Majorca, Spain with his family.

He was said to be 'very close' to Willy, and 'never got over his death'.

Terry leaves behind wife Kathleen and sons Martin, Terry, Tom, and Paddy Joe, who described him as someone who "always helped everyone and anyone."

The family said: "He will be deeply missed by everyone. Terry always helped everyone and anyone."