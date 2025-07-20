Terry Roberts: Tributes pour in for beloved Leeds fundraiser who has died aged 89

Tributes have been paid to a beloved Leeds hospital volunteer who fundraised thousands of pounds over 50 years.

Terry Roberts has died aged 89, five years after retiring from his voluntary role.

Mr Roberts was well known for dressing up as a cowboy or US Civil War soldier for his fundraising activities, and raised some £100,000 over the course of his decades supporting Leeds Hospitals Charity.

A statement from the charity read: “Terry was part of the fabric of the LGI for an incredible 50 years. Until retiring in 2020, he was a regular sight in Jubilee Wing - often dressed as a cowboy - chatting to visitors, raising smiles, and raising over £100,000 for the charity through collections and stalls.

“His photo still hangs at the entrance by the paper shop, and many who met him still remember his warmth and humour, even years later.

“Terry wasn’t just a volunteer; he was a friend to so many.

“We’re grateful for everything he gave to the hospital community, and we send our love to his family and everyone who knew him.”

Mr Roberts began fundraising for the hospital’s charity after his wife’s death from liver cancer.

