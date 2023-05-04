The Coronation will fall on a four-day weekend, with Monday, May 8, 2023 being a bank holiday and as a result, various large supermarket chains will be altering their opening hours. King Charles III will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey; his coronation will be the second in history to be broadcast live on screens.
His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died late last year, was the first monarch to have her coronation on TV in 1953. With the public celebrating the royal occasion either in the form of a garden party, street party, or just sitting at home, people will want to know the opening hours of supermarkets to buy snacks and food.
We have compiled a list of supermarkets in Yorkshire and their opening times specifically during coronation weekend.
Opening times of Yorkshire supermarkets during King Charles III coronation
M&S Simply Food, Ripon
Address: Unit 1, St Michael’s Retail Park, Rotary Way, Ripon, HG4 1FE.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 8am to 8pm
Saturday (May 6): 8am to 8pm
Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm
Monday (May 8): 8am to 8pm
Sainsbury’s Local, York
Address: Units 1-3 Queens House, Micklegate, York, YO1 6WG.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 7am to 11pm
Saturday (May 6): 7am to 11pm
Sunday (May 7): 7am to 11pm
Monday (May 8): 7am to 11pm
Asda, Sheffield
Address: 405 Queens Road, Sheffield, S2 4DR.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 7am to 11pm
Saturday (May 6): 7am to 11pm
Sunday (May 7): 11am to 5pm
Monday (May 8): 7am to 10pm
Lidl, Whitby
Address: Stakesby Road, Whitby, YO21 1HS.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 8am to 10pm
Saturday (May 6): 8am to 10pm
Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm
Monday (May 8): 8am to 10pm
Waitrose, Harrogate
Address: 92 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HD.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 8am to 9pm
Saturday (May 6): 8am to 8pm
Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm
Monday (May 8): 8am to 6pm
Sainsbury’s, Scarborough
Address: Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, YO12 5EA.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 7am to 10pm
Saturday (May 6): 7am to 10pm
Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm
Monday (May 8): 7am to 10pm
Morrisons, Halifax
Address: Keighley Road, Halifax, HX2 8HU.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 7am to 10pm
Saturday (May 6): 7am to 10pm
Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm
Monday (May 8): 7am to 8pm
Tesco Superstore, Thirsk
Address: Station Road, Thirsk, YO7 1PZ.
Opening hours
Friday (May 5): 6am to 12am
Saturday (May 6): 6am to 12am
Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm
Monday (May 8): 8am to 6pm