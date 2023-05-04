Some Yorkshire supermarkets are extending their opening hours during King Charles III coronation weekend, while others may be reducing them - here is a full list of all supermarket opening times in the region.

The Coronation will fall on a four-day weekend, with Monday, May 8, 2023 being a bank holiday and as a result, various large supermarket chains will be altering their opening hours. King Charles III will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey; his coronation will be the second in history to be broadcast live on screens.

His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died late last year, was the first monarch to have her coronation on TV in 1953. With the public celebrating the royal occasion either in the form of a garden party, street party, or just sitting at home, people will want to know the opening hours of supermarkets to buy snacks and food.

We have compiled a list of supermarkets in Yorkshire and their opening times specifically during coronation weekend.

Morrisons trolleys. (Pic credit: Rob Stothard / Getty Images)

Opening times of Yorkshire supermarkets during King Charles III coronation

M&S Simply Food, Ripon

Address: Unit 1, St Michael’s Retail Park, Rotary Way, Ripon, HG4 1FE.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 8am to 8pm

Saturday (May 6): 8am to 8pm

Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm

Monday (May 8): 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s Local, York

Address: Units 1-3 Queens House, Micklegate, York, YO1 6WG.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 7am to 11pm

Saturday (May 6): 7am to 11pm

Sunday (May 7): 7am to 11pm

Monday (May 8): 7am to 11pm

Asda, Sheffield

Address: 405 Queens Road, Sheffield, S2 4DR.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 7am to 11pm

Saturday (May 6): 7am to 11pm

Sunday (May 7): 11am to 5pm

Monday (May 8): 7am to 10pm

Lidl, Whitby

Address: Stakesby Road, Whitby, YO21 1HS.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 8am to 10pm

Saturday (May 6): 8am to 10pm

Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm

Monday (May 8): 8am to 10pm

Waitrose, Harrogate

Address: 92 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HD.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 8am to 9pm

Saturday (May 6): 8am to 8pm

Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm

Monday (May 8): 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s, Scarborough

Address: Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, YO12 5EA.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 7am to 10pm

Saturday (May 6): 7am to 10pm

Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm

Monday (May 8): 7am to 10pm

Morrisons, Halifax

Address: Keighley Road, Halifax, HX2 8HU.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 7am to 10pm

Saturday (May 6): 7am to 10pm

Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm

Monday (May 8): 7am to 8pm

Tesco Superstore, Thirsk

Address: Station Road, Thirsk, YO7 1PZ.

Opening hours

Friday (May 5): 6am to 12am

Saturday (May 6): 6am to 12am

Sunday (May 7): 10am to 4pm