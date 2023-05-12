BBC Radio York presenter Jonathan Cowap broke down in tears as he bid his daily audience farewell during his last ever show.

Cowap joined the station in 1989, but confirmed earlier this month that he had taken voluntary redundancy due to cuts and a restructure which mean his 10am-2pm slot will no longer be broadcast from the York studio.

Although local programming will still be aired from 6am-2pm, he added that his colleague, breakfast show presenter Adam Tomlinson, will soon be departing after a 30-year association with Radio York. Tomlinson confirmed in March that his request for redundancy had been accepted. Their Radio Humberside equivalent David Burns, a popular figure in Hull, is also leaving the BBC.

In an emotional address, Cowap said: “You know how I feel. It has been a tremendous pleasure and a privilege. The folks here do the job because they love it – they are not paid big money. Colleagues have faced a huge and stressful period of uncertainty.

Jonathan Cowap (photo: BBC)

"I want to say that (despite claims of bias), the BBC has never pressurised me to say anything. They have always played a straight bat and the truth has been most important.

"The BBC belongs to you. It is your BBC. Adam Tomlinson, who is also leaving, is a wonderful, kind man.

"Thank you for allowing me into your lives and for sharing so much with me. I am truly overwhelmed. Thank you for being my friend.

