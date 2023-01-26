Two Yorkshire winners of The Apprentice, Harpreet Kaur and Sian Gabbidon, named among the most successful business people to come out of the show.

New data conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets has published its analysis of the most successful winners of The Apprentice, with Ricky Martin being crowned number one with his business, Hyper Recruitment Solutions, boasting net assets of £2.26 million.

The research used the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest report of net assets in each of The Apprentice winners’ businesses, to find out which of them are the most successful.

Ricky Martin competed in the eighth series of the show in 2012 and received the quarter-of-a-million pound investment for his company. Series seven winner Tom Pellereau came in second place, with his beauty business Stylideas which boasts a net worth of £1.37 million.

Harpreet Kaur and Sian Gabbidon. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

In third place is series nine winner Dr Leah Totton, who boasts a chain of cosmetic procedure clinics which is worth £664.490, and she also owns a specialised handmade cakes and chocolates business called Ridiculously Rich worth £494,740.

In eighth place is 14th series winner from Leeds, Sian Gabbidon, whose business Sian Marie Fashion is worth £130,280. Another West Yorkshire winner of the 16th series, Harpreet Kaur, from Brighouse, came in 10th place with her business Oh So Yum, with net assets of £2,600.

A spokesperson for CMC Markets said: “As a new series of The Apprentice gets underway, it is interesting to look back at past winners and their businesses to see how Lord Sugar’s investment made a difference.

“Not only can the investment from Lord Sugar be transformative for many contestants’ business but the brand recognition from being featured on the show can also greatly increase the winner’s chances of successfully running their business, even many years after appearing on the series.”

Most successful winners of The Apprentice

1 - Series eight winner Ricky Martin - Hyper Recruitment Solutions (£2,260,000)

2 - Series seven winner Tom Pellereau - Stylideas (£1,370,000)

3 - Series nine winner Dr Leah Totton - Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics (£664,490)

4 - Series 12 winner Alana Spencer - Ridiculously Rich by Alana (£494,740)

5 - Series 10 winner Mark Wright - Climb Online (£471,940)

6 - Series 15 winner Carina Lepore - Dough Artisan Bakehouse (£260,300)

7 - Series 13 winner Sarah Lynn - Sweets In The City (£220,080)

8 - Series 14 winner Sian Gabbidon - Sian Marie Fashion (£130,280)

9 - Series 13 winner James White - Right Time Recruitment (£92,210)

