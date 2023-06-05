Whether you like them cooked in beef dripping or vegetable oil, and while the prices may have gone up for our beloved fish and chips, their popularity is not dwindling anytime soon.

From mushy pea fritters to chip butties, here are some of the fish and chips shops recommended by locals:

“The Abbey Friar on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield is top notch,” said Sheffield man Patrick Meleadey. Not too far away in Nether Edge is another local’s favourite - Two Steps on Sharrowvale Rd.

Another long standing fish and chip shop in South Yorkshire is The Mermaid on Burlington Arcade in Barnsley.

Best Fish and Chip Shops in Yorkshire

Over in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, The Kingfisher on Caldergrove is popular as is George A Green Fisheries on George A Green Road in Lupset.

In Leeds, butcher Malcolm Leary recommends The Fisherman’s Wife inside the food court in Leeds Kirkgate Market. They also have a branch in York on Ebor St.

“There’s lots of great places in Leeds who do proper good fish and chips,” he said.

He also recommends Leeds’ Skyliner on Austhorpe View and Ocean on Austhorpe Rd in Crossgates.

Malcolm added: “No curry sauce needed just fish and chips. Simple.”

Bearded Sailor on Robin Lane in Pudsey is also top notch according to locals.

Fellow Leeds entrepreneur Carron Cummings, said: “Moby’s in Middleton is absolutely stunning.”

Across Yorkshire is the popular chain Wetherby Whaler too which has branches in Wakefield, Leeds, Wetherby and York.

Drake’s Fish and Chips in York is another popular fish and chip shop in North Yorkshire.

But fish and chips are sometimes overshadowed by their side kicks such as Hull’s famous mushy pea fritters served at Papa’s in Hull.

“Although when it comes to fish and chips, they taste better at the seaside,” said Rebecca Simpson.

Oscar Scholes-Furness recommends Audrey’s at Cleethorpes.

Others that are super popular are Trenchers in Whitby on New Quay Road as well as the place where chef James Martin frequents - The Magpie Cafe on Pier Road.

Scarborough is another fish and chip shop destination with favourites including The Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough and Mother Hubbards on Westborough.