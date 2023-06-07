We asked you what hidden gems you have discovered whilst out walking in Yorkshire - here are your answers.

In every corner of Yorkshire there is something or somewhere new to discover, from beautiful waterfalls and hidden gardens to fascinating archaeological finds such as fossils and woodland spaces.

Most Yorkshire folk know everything about the region; best places to eat, best places to stay, best places for a traditional afternoon tea, but there will always be that one place people miss.

With historical sites and nature reserves that attract millions of visitors from all over the country and further afield and beautiful countryside, there is never a shortage of places to visit in Yorkshire.

Old Gang Smelting Mill. (Pic credit: Shawn Williams / Sky High Aerial Drone Photography & Video)

We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what hidden gems they’ve come across whilst out walking in the region.

Plenty of suggestions were made.

Best hidden gems found in Yorkshire

Harden Beck

A large ammonite found on a beach near Filey. (Pic credit: Patricia Jackson)

Harden Beck was mentioned; it is an overflow channel of Glacial Erosion that flows from Hewenden Reservoir over Goit Stock Waterfall to the River Aire in Bingley and was first formed during the last ice age.

The section after the waterfall down to the bridge under the road to Wilsden is often referred to as the ‘Hidden Valley’ by locals.

Daisies in Holmfirth

The summer meadow filled with daisies in Holmfirth was also included in the list of hidden gems as well as Tinsley mussel docks.

The Green Dragon Inn, Hardraw

The charming inn located in the village of Hardraw was first established in the 13th century and overlooks the stunning Upper Wensleydale, situated beneath the rising fells of Great Shunner Fell.

Old Gang Smelting Mill

The remains of the Old Gang lead mill complex on the Meeth Gill was also listed as a hidden gem; the complex consists of two surviving mills, one that can be traced back to the late 18th century and the other dates back to 1846.

Baitings Reservoir

This large water supply operated by Yorkshire Water near to Ripponden in West Yorkshire and lies in the valley of the River Ryburn.

It is the higher of two reservoirs built to supply Wakefield with water and was completed in 1956 and the lower reservoir is Ryburn Reservoir.

Here are some other suggestions from Yorkshire Post readers.

“Wharram Percy, Hackfall woods, Himalayan garden.” - Paul Craven

“Druids Temple on Knowle Lane, Ilton.” - Ian Jackson

“Used to love dinner at Blades Farm near Ais Gill when I was 30 years younger.” - Chris Bentley

“Lumb Hole Falls, top side of Hebden Bridge, Photo took a bit of getting.” - Simon Holt

“A rather large ammonite on a beach near Filey.” - Patricia Jackson