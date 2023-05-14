BBC Good Food has revealed its best restaurants in Leeds for special occasions, casual dining, cheap food and families with children.

Whether you are in the mood for global vegan street food, classic Italian or Vietnamese cuisines, there is plenty to choose from as Leeds’ food scene has it all covered.

These recommendations have been reviewed and approved by BBC Good Food.

Some of these suggestions are hidden gems and they are all chosen based on restaurants that are family-friendly, casual dining and special occasions.

Little Bao Boy, Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

Best restaurants in Leeds according to BBC Good Food

North Star Coffee Shop and General Store

Located on Leeds Dock, the cafe has a full menu from Yorkshire sausage hash to seasonal grain bowls.

BBC Good Food has chosen this establishment as one of the best due to its cheap food ranging from £2 bakery to £5 dishes, casual dining and child-friendly environment.

Water Lane Boathouse, Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

Home

This Scandinavian and neo-Georgian space is considered a hidden gem due to its elusive location above a shopping precinct.

The restaurant has been chosen as one of the best for special occasions and casual dining with its 21st century pub The Owl.

Owt

The cafe is located in Kirkgate Market and owners James Simpson and Esther Miglio write fresh menus every week.

Dishes range from a breakfast of smoked haddock, hash browns, soft boiled egg and greens to a bolognese with al dente linguine for lunch.

It has been chosen as the best for cheap eats with lunch meals from £6.95 and casual dining.

Sarto

You can enjoy authentic Rome or Milan inspired dishes from this restaurant located on Duke Street near to the bus station.

It was chosen as one of the best restaurants in Leeds for casual dining, cheap eats with pastas from £11 and child-friendly environment.

Little Bao Boy at Leeds City Tap

This venue is popular for its 19 lines of IPAs, stouts and triple-fruited gose rarities.

It has been rated one of the best based on its cheap food with buns from £5 and for its casual dining.

Eat Your Greens

This is a collaboration between the Outlaws Yacht Club bar and Leeds’ flexitarian chefs Grub and Grog and is almost entirely meat-free.

It has been chosen as one of the best for casual dining.

Water Lane Boathouse

This restaurant is located along the canal and has a vast menu of sourdough pizzas, burgers and salads.

It has been chosen for casual dining and also dishes come at prices from £6.95.

The Man Behind the Curtain

This establishment channels the Spanish nueva cocina and has a Michelin star thanks to its chef owner Michael O’Hare.

It has been chosen as one of the best for special occasions.

Ox Club

The status of Ox Club vastly improved since chef Ben Davy created the food outlets at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen.

It was chosen for casual dining.

Pizza Fella

This wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant is located in Leeds’ city centre.

It has been chosen for casual dining, cheap prices with dishes from £7 and a child-friendly environment.

Tharavadu

The cuisine at Tharavadu is the spiced food of southern India with plenty of coconut, mustard seeds, fish and vegetables.

It has been chosen as one of the best for its casual dining and cheap prices with express lunch from £8.45 and mains from £8.25.

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

This hip, late-night bar and music venue, complete with quirky rooftop terrace, is a New York-style slice kitchen that serves pizza, with your first two slices at half price until 7pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It was chosen as one of the best for casual dining and cheap prices.

Laynes Espresso

This coffee shop is considered one of the best brunch spots in Leeds according to BBC Good Food.

With its meals from £6, Laynes has been chosen for cheap prices and casual dining and child-friendly environment.

The Reliance

This boho cafe-bar and dining room has a wide selection of craft beers and natural wines.

It has been chosen for casual dining.

Bundobust

This venue captures the city’s contemporary dining scene, Bundobust has a street food vibe, DIY decor and craft beer.

It has been chosen for cheap eat with plates from £4 and casual dining.

Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom

Afternoon tea options in central Leeds are in abundance and Just Grand is just that with its indie character and quirky bric-a-brac is the ideal spot.

It has been chosen for cheap eat with afternoon tea from £16.95 and its child-friendly environment.

Manjit’s Kitchen

Located within a vast street-food hall at Kirkgate Market, this mobile kitchen serves tasty thali plates of home-cooked vegetables curries alongside chilli paneer or pakora wraps, dosa and bhajis.

With meals from just £6.50, this restaurant has been chosen as one of the best for its cheap food.

Salvo’s

This Italian restaurant is situated in the suburb of Headingley and is family-owned and is popular for its relaxed dining in an informal atmosphere.

With a deli-cafe offering sharing platters, seafood dinners and salads and mains from £10, Salvo’s has been chosen for casual dining and child-friendly environment.

Viet Guy

This restaurant serves slow-cooked pho noodle soups as part of its Vietnameses thrills for the adventurous foodie as well as lemongrass and chilli stir-fried duck or deep-fried seabass with mango sauce.