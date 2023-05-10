The North Leeds Food Festival returns to Roundhay Park this weekend and will be attended by various culinary experts including Leeds-based TV chef Bobby Geetha.

This year’s North Leeds Food Festival is expected to be bigger than ever with new tasting sessions, cocktail making classes, a cookery theatre, performing arts and more than 150 traders showcasing the best of Yorkshire cuisine. There will also be a diverse line-up of vendors and performers and will attract food lovers from across the North of England and beyond.

Visitors will be able to sample some of the best local and international cuisine and for those who enjoy a drink, there will be independent drink and bar vendors, an ale house featuring North Brew Co and cocktail making sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For entertainment, visitors can look forward to live music performances from a variety of acts including Leeds Project Big Band, Flying Funk and Ibiza Sax. A variety of live performing arts will include The Magic Matt Show, Family Magic and Comedy Shows, and Family Fun ‘have a go’ Circus Workshops.

Most Popular

The Roundhay Park festival returns this year. (Pic credit: North Leeds Food Festival)

Foodies can hone their culinary skills at interactive tasting sessions with experts in artisanal charcuterie, wine pairing, cheese, whiskey, gin and beer. These sessions will take place at various times throughout the weekend and must be booked in advance.

The live cookery theatre, hosted by Leeds Cookery School, will include a range of talented chefs featuring Norman Musa, Al Roberto and Dan Palmer. They will showcase their culinary skills and provide visitors with cooking tips and tricks.

The festival will also have a Fun Fair, Inflatable Land, Roaming Comedy and Entertainers, Stilt Walkers, Kids Drawing Competition and Leeds Print Workshop with an opportunity to try screen printing, print tote bags and kid’s colouring station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “We’re thrilled with the support we have received over the years. We’ve grown the offerings at the festival every year and this year is no different.

“We’re adding a new interactive element, taking attendees on a tasting journey with food and drink experts from across the north.”

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, May 14 from 10am to 7pm at Soldiers Fields, Roundhay, Leeds.

Masterchef 2016 finalist and founder of Fleur Cafe in Leeds, Bobby Geetha, is scheduled to attend the cookery theatre on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available to buy on the North Leeds Food Festival website.

Schedule of tasting sessions at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

Saturday, May 13

Vinyasa Yoga Class by Yoga4Leeds - 10.30am

Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm

The Secrets of Food and Wine Matching with Northern Wine School (NWS) - 1pm

A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm

The Wonderful World of Whiskey: A guided tasting with NWS - 3pm

Join the Caribbean Adventure with Libations Rum - 4pm

All things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 5pm

A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 6pm

Sunday, May 14

Vinyasa Yoga Class by Yoga4Leeds - 10.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm

The Secrets of Food and Wine Matching with Northern Wine School (NWS) - 1pm

A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm

Join the Caribbean Adventure with Libations Rum - 3pm

All things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 4pm

A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 5pm

Line-up of chefs at cookery theatre at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

Saturday, May 13

Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 12pm

Josh Whitehead (Coach and Horses, Harrogate) - 1pm

Norman Musa (Leeds Cookery School) - 2pm

Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 3pm

Bobby Geetha (Fleur Cafe, Leeds) - 4pm

Sunday, May 14

Dan Palmer (Eat Your Greens) - 12pm

Al Roberto (Simmer Events Kitchen) - 1pm

Babna (Babna’s Pattiserie) - 2pm

Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 3pm

Greg Lewis (Sykes House Farm) - 4pm

Line-up of musicians at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

Saturday, May 13

Smooth Sax with Will Forrester - 11am

Leeds Project Big Band - 12pm

The Leeds Musical Theatre Choir - 1.15pm

The Royal Duo - 2.15pm

Flying Funk - 3.45pm

Matt Gouland - 5pm

80MPH (80s Tribute Band) - 6pm

Ibiza Sax - 7.15pm

Sunday, May 14

Smooth Sax with Will Forrester - 11am

White Rose Concert Band - 12pm

Scoble, Swan and Friends - 1.15pm

Leaving Overmorrow - 2.15pm

Hit The Lights - 3.45pm

Danny Charles Band - 5pm

Ibiza Sax - 6pm

Live performing arts at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14

The Magic Matt Show - 11am

Kids Magic and Juggling Show - 11am

Joel Dickinson Family Magic Show - 12pm

Matthew J Magic - 1pm

Magic and Fire Juggling Show - 1pm

Joel Dickinson Family Magic Show - 2pm

Matthew J Magic - 3pm

Magic and Circus Show - 3pm

Joel Dickinson Family Comedy Magic Show - 4pm