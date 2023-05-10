All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

North Leeds Food Festival 2023: Fleur Cafe, Leeds chef Bobby Geetha to attend returning Roundhay Park festival which will include magic shows, a fun fair, circus performances, live music and more

The North Leeds Food Festival returns to Roundhay Park this weekend and will be attended by various culinary experts including Leeds-based TV chef Bobby Geetha.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 10th May 2023, 11:38 BST

This year’s North Leeds Food Festival is expected to be bigger than ever with new tasting sessions, cocktail making classes, a cookery theatre, performing arts and more than 150 traders showcasing the best of Yorkshire cuisine. There will also be a diverse line-up of vendors and performers and will attract food lovers from across the North of England and beyond.

Visitors will be able to sample some of the best local and international cuisine and for those who enjoy a drink, there will be independent drink and bar vendors, an ale house featuring North Brew Co and cocktail making sessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For entertainment, visitors can look forward to live music performances from a variety of acts including Leeds Project Big Band, Flying Funk and Ibiza Sax. A variety of live performing arts will include The Magic Matt Show, Family Magic and Comedy Shows, and Family Fun ‘have a go’ Circus Workshops.

Most Popular
    The Roundhay Park festival returns this year. (Pic credit: North Leeds Food Festival)The Roundhay Park festival returns this year. (Pic credit: North Leeds Food Festival)
    The Roundhay Park festival returns this year. (Pic credit: North Leeds Food Festival)

    Foodies can hone their culinary skills at interactive tasting sessions with experts in artisanal charcuterie, wine pairing, cheese, whiskey, gin and beer. These sessions will take place at various times throughout the weekend and must be booked in advance.

    The live cookery theatre, hosted by Leeds Cookery School, will include a range of talented chefs featuring Norman Musa, Al Roberto and Dan Palmer. They will showcase their culinary skills and provide visitors with cooking tips and tricks.

    The festival will also have a Fun Fair, Inflatable Land, Roaming Comedy and Entertainers, Stilt Walkers, Kids Drawing Competition and Leeds Print Workshop with an opportunity to try screen printing, print tote bags and kid’s colouring station.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “We’re thrilled with the support we have received over the years. We’ve grown the offerings at the festival every year and this year is no different.

    “We’re adding a new interactive element, taking attendees on a tasting journey with food and drink experts from across the north.”

    The festival will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, May 14 from 10am to 7pm at Soldiers Fields, Roundhay, Leeds.

    Masterchef 2016 finalist and founder of Fleur Cafe in Leeds, Bobby Geetha, is scheduled to attend the cookery theatre on Saturday.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets are available to buy on the North Leeds Food Festival website.

    Schedule of tasting sessions at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

    Saturday, May 13

    Vinyasa Yoga Class by Yoga4Leeds - 10.30am

    Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm

    The Secrets of Food and Wine Matching with Northern Wine School (NWS) - 1pm

    A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm

    The Wonderful World of Whiskey: A guided tasting with NWS - 3pm

    Join the Caribbean Adventure with Libations Rum - 4pm

    All things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 5pm

    A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 6pm

    Sunday, May 14

    Vinyasa Yoga Class by Yoga4Leeds - 10.30am

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm

    The Secrets of Food and Wine Matching with Northern Wine School (NWS) - 1pm

    A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm

    Join the Caribbean Adventure with Libations Rum - 3pm

    All things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 4pm

    A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 5pm

    Line-up of chefs at cookery theatre at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

    Saturday, May 13

    Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 12pm

    Josh Whitehead (Coach and Horses, Harrogate) - 1pm

    Norman Musa (Leeds Cookery School) - 2pm

    Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 3pm

    Bobby Geetha (Fleur Cafe, Leeds) - 4pm

    Sunday, May 14

    Dan Palmer (Eat Your Greens) - 12pm

    Al Roberto (Simmer Events Kitchen) - 1pm

    Babna (Babna’s Pattiserie) - 2pm

    Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 3pm

    Greg Lewis (Sykes House Farm) - 4pm

    Line-up of musicians at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

    Saturday, May 13

    Smooth Sax with Will Forrester - 11am

    Leeds Project Big Band - 12pm

    The Leeds Musical Theatre Choir - 1.15pm

    The Royal Duo - 2.15pm

    Flying Funk - 3.45pm

    Matt Gouland - 5pm

    80MPH (80s Tribute Band) - 6pm

    Ibiza Sax - 7.15pm

    Sunday, May 14

    Smooth Sax with Will Forrester - 11am

    White Rose Concert Band - 12pm

    Scoble, Swan and Friends - 1.15pm

    Leaving Overmorrow - 2.15pm

    Hit The Lights - 3.45pm

    Danny Charles Band - 5pm

    Ibiza Sax - 6pm

    Live performing arts at North Leeds Food Festival 2023

    Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14

    The Magic Matt Show - 11am

    Kids Magic and Juggling Show - 11am

    Joel Dickinson Family Magic Show - 12pm

    Matthew J Magic - 1pm

    Magic and Fire Juggling Show - 1pm

    Joel Dickinson Family Magic Show - 2pm

    Matthew J Magic - 3pm

    Magic and Circus Show - 3pm

    Joel Dickinson Family Comedy Magic Show - 4pm

    Family Fun ‘have a go’ Circus Workshops take place every hour from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

    Related topics:LeedsRoundhay Park