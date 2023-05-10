This year’s North Leeds Food Festival is expected to be bigger than ever with new tasting sessions, cocktail making classes, a cookery theatre, performing arts and more than 150 traders showcasing the best of Yorkshire cuisine. There will also be a diverse line-up of vendors and performers and will attract food lovers from across the North of England and beyond.
Visitors will be able to sample some of the best local and international cuisine and for those who enjoy a drink, there will be independent drink and bar vendors, an ale house featuring North Brew Co and cocktail making sessions.
For entertainment, visitors can look forward to live music performances from a variety of acts including Leeds Project Big Band, Flying Funk and Ibiza Sax. A variety of live performing arts will include The Magic Matt Show, Family Magic and Comedy Shows, and Family Fun ‘have a go’ Circus Workshops.
Foodies can hone their culinary skills at interactive tasting sessions with experts in artisanal charcuterie, wine pairing, cheese, whiskey, gin and beer. These sessions will take place at various times throughout the weekend and must be booked in advance.
The live cookery theatre, hosted by Leeds Cookery School, will include a range of talented chefs featuring Norman Musa, Al Roberto and Dan Palmer. They will showcase their culinary skills and provide visitors with cooking tips and tricks.
The festival will also have a Fun Fair, Inflatable Land, Roaming Comedy and Entertainers, Stilt Walkers, Kids Drawing Competition and Leeds Print Workshop with an opportunity to try screen printing, print tote bags and kid’s colouring station.
Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “We’re thrilled with the support we have received over the years. We’ve grown the offerings at the festival every year and this year is no different.
“We’re adding a new interactive element, taking attendees on a tasting journey with food and drink experts from across the north.”
The festival will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, May 14 from 10am to 7pm at Soldiers Fields, Roundhay, Leeds.
Masterchef 2016 finalist and founder of Fleur Cafe in Leeds, Bobby Geetha, is scheduled to attend the cookery theatre on Saturday.
Tickets are available to buy on the North Leeds Food Festival website.
Schedule of tasting sessions at North Leeds Food Festival 2023
Saturday, May 13
Vinyasa Yoga Class by Yoga4Leeds - 10.30am
Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm
The Secrets of Food and Wine Matching with Northern Wine School (NWS) - 1pm
A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm
The Wonderful World of Whiskey: A guided tasting with NWS - 3pm
Join the Caribbean Adventure with Libations Rum - 4pm
All things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 5pm
A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 6pm
Sunday, May 14
Vinyasa Yoga Class by Yoga4Leeds - 10.30am
Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm
The Secrets of Food and Wine Matching with Northern Wine School (NWS) - 1pm
A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm
Join the Caribbean Adventure with Libations Rum - 3pm
All things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 4pm
A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 5pm
Line-up of chefs at cookery theatre at North Leeds Food Festival 2023
Saturday, May 13
Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 12pm
Josh Whitehead (Coach and Horses, Harrogate) - 1pm
Norman Musa (Leeds Cookery School) - 2pm
Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 3pm
Bobby Geetha (Fleur Cafe, Leeds) - 4pm
Sunday, May 14
Dan Palmer (Eat Your Greens) - 12pm
Al Roberto (Simmer Events Kitchen) - 1pm
Babna (Babna’s Pattiserie) - 2pm
Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 3pm
Greg Lewis (Sykes House Farm) - 4pm
Line-up of musicians at North Leeds Food Festival 2023
Saturday, May 13
Smooth Sax with Will Forrester - 11am
Leeds Project Big Band - 12pm
The Leeds Musical Theatre Choir - 1.15pm
The Royal Duo - 2.15pm
Flying Funk - 3.45pm
Matt Gouland - 5pm
80MPH (80s Tribute Band) - 6pm
Ibiza Sax - 7.15pm
Sunday, May 14
Smooth Sax with Will Forrester - 11am
White Rose Concert Band - 12pm
Scoble, Swan and Friends - 1.15pm
Leaving Overmorrow - 2.15pm
Hit The Lights - 3.45pm
Danny Charles Band - 5pm
Ibiza Sax - 6pm
Live performing arts at North Leeds Food Festival 2023
Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14
The Magic Matt Show - 11am
Kids Magic and Juggling Show - 11am
Joel Dickinson Family Magic Show - 12pm
Matthew J Magic - 1pm
Magic and Fire Juggling Show - 1pm
Joel Dickinson Family Magic Show - 2pm
Matthew J Magic - 3pm
Magic and Circus Show - 3pm
Joel Dickinson Family Comedy Magic Show - 4pm
Family Fun ‘have a go’ Circus Workshops take place every hour from 11.30am to 3.30pm.