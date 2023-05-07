A new event will be held at Scarborough Spa next weekend where visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Yorkshire coast while also indulging in eco-friendly food, drinks and live music.

The eco-food and drink festival will champion the best of the Yorkshire Coast’s food and music scene - the perfect event for foodies. Following the success of Scarborough Restaurant Week, the restaurant owner of Embers of Scarborough has collaborated with local producers and talent to celebrate all things Yorkshire coast.

The event will also be honouring the efforts producers and vendors make to protect the environment. The Savour the Yorkshire Coast festival will be taking over Scarborough Spa’s Sun Court and will offer a wide range of local cuisine and produce for visitors to enjoy.

The stage will also be set for a lively atmosphere with live music from talented local bands and musicians during the day and into the night. Whether you are in the mood for seafood, which is very popular along the coast as you can imagine, have more of a sweet tooth or can handle hot spices, visitors can find what they are looking for at this event.

Scarborough beach. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

There will be fresh oysters or crab from Arnolds, some locally-sourced artisan chocolates from Crofts Chocolates and an array of sauces from Hot Chilli Bee. To wash all that down, there are also local producers such as Filey Gin and Wold Top Ales as well as many more drinks options to choose from.

To reduce the collective environmental impact, producers and vendors will also be dedicated to making a difference, starting with simple choices such as biodegradable friendly food packaging. Local bands and musicians performing at the event are: Tom Davenport, Annie and the King, Over The Limit, Best Served Cold, Power Dance Company, Danny Firth, Callum Marshall, Soul Rida, Matt Jones, Mark Stanley, Ross Dransfield, Wildfire, Dog House and Eastside Soul Club.

The festival will take place from 5pm on Friday, May 12 to 6pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023 and is funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID.

The great news is that it is completely free; you can download tickets by visiting the Savour the Yorkshire Coast website.

Chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, Kerry Carruthers, said: “Savour the Yorkshire Coast is set to be a fantastic event, championing local producers and vendors whilst also keeping the environmental impact front of mind, which is crucial to us at the BID.”