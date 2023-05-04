When you think of a beach, you are normally picturing a hot summer’s day, though the great thing about these Yorkshire beaches is that they are suitable for any weather.

The Yorkshire coast is lined with beautiful sandy beaches that attract visitors from all over the world every year due to their remarkable panoramic views. But these seaside venues are also popular for their close proximity to the beautiful and historic towns and villages.

Whether you’d like to avoid the rain at some of the shops in Scarborough, explore Whitby’s beautiful shopping district or embrace the sunny weather at the stunning Crescent Gardens in Filey, there is plenty to do and see. Various popular attractions are just a brief walk away from these beaches, including the Yorkshire Coast Dinosaur and Fossil Museum, where you can discover the archaeological history of Robin Hood’s Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have compiled a list of some of the best beaches to visit regardless of the weather based on their TripAdvisor and Google ratings, number of reviews and their proximity (by foot) to the nearest towns home to some of the most exciting indoor and outdoor attractions.

Scarborough South Bay Beach. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Best beaches to visit in Yorkshire no matter the weather

1 - Filey Beach

Filey Beach is just a nine-minute walk from the busy town of Filey where you will find fun attractions such as Glen Gardens, Crescent Gardens and Filey Museum.

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of TripAdvisor reviews: 2,590

Google rating: 4.7

No. of Google reviews: 2,820

2 - Scarborough South Bay

The Castle, Spa events venue and art gallery are all located within walking distance from the beach, providing entertaining locations for a sunny and rainy day.

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5

No. of TripAdvisor reviews: 3,544

Google rating: 4.6

No. of Google reviews: 185

3 - Whitby Beach

A variety of popular attractions in Whitby are located close to the beach including the Abbey, 199 steps, museums, parks and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5

No. of TripAdvisor reviews: 1,503

Google rating: 4.7

No. of Google reviews: 6,541

4 - Saltburn Beach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltburn Miniature Railway, Saltburn Valley Gardens and Saltburn Leisure Centre are an easy walk from the beach as well as a variety of cafes and restaurants to get shelter from the rain.

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5

No. of TripAdvisor reviews: 550

Google rating: 4.7

No. of Google reviews: 1,917

5 - Robin Hood’s Bay Beach

This historic village has plenty of beautiful shops, restaurants and cafes to choose from, and they are easy walks from the beach.

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5

No. of TripAdvisor reviews: 645

Google rating: 4.7

No. of Google reviews: 190

6 - Staithes Beach

Staithes is where the North York Moors meets the stunning coastline; it is the ideal location for fossil hunters and geology enthusiasts.

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5

No. of TripAdvisor reviews: 443

Google rating: N/A