Experts have named the Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby footpath as one of the top 15 coastal walks in the country.

The list of best coastal walks in the UK was put together by outdoor experts at GO Outdoors who have collated the grade of the walk (easy to difficult), the distance in kilometres and the estimated time it takes to complete the walks. Based on this information they have listed the best walks - the Yorkshire coast route is one of them.

Coastal walks offer tranquil, relaxing escapes from the fast paced, busy city life where you can take in the stunning views and landscapes of the seaside. A walk along the beach, breathing in the sea air is thought to make you sleep for longer periods of time, but it also provides beautiful, dreamy backdrops. The Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby walk has made the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior content executive at GO Outdoors, Georgina Eastabrook, explains the importance of walking and benefits that come from a coastal walk: “Coastal walks aren’t just relaxing, they’re a nice break from the mountains and hills. A walk in the sea air is said to make you feel more relaxed, whilst offering up some stunning views that are hard to beat.”

Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best coastal walks in the UK - including Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby route

1 - Craster, Northumberland

The walk from the village of Craster to Low Newton provides some of the picturesque coastline in Northumberland. Along the way you will be greeted by the ruins if Dunstanburgh Castle as well as the beautiful beach of Embleton Bay.

Grade: Easy

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 15.45km

Duration: Approx. 4 hours and 15 minutes

2 - Old Harry Rocks, Dorset

This is one of the best ways to take in the stunning Jurassic Coast in Dorset and was recently featured on Julia Bradbury’s ‘Britain’s Best Walks’.

Grade: Moderate

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 6.10km

Duration: Approx. 1 hour and 50 minutes

3 - Sandwood Bay, Sutherland, Scotland

This is thought to be one of the nicest beaches in Britain, and a beach that even when busy, still releases a sense of peace and tranquility due to no facilities being at the beach and no car park to reach it directly.

Grade: Easy

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 6.65km

Duration: Approx. 1 hour and 55 minutes

4 - Holyhead, Anglesey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This island is off the North of Wales and has plenty of walking routes and things to do. The walk will take you up Holyhead mountain and leading to the photo opportunity that is South Stack Lighthouse.

Grade: Moderate (distance)

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 14km

Duration: Approx. 4 hours and 20 minutes

5 - Causeway Coast Way, Northern Ireland

The Causeway Coast Way is a 33-mile section of walk in County Antrim and will take you from Portstewart to Ballycastle. Along the way you will pass castles, areas of outstanding natural beauty, bays and beaches and the Giant’s Causeway that gives the path its name.

Grade: Moderate

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 7.75km

Duration: Approx. 4 hours and 50 minutes

6 - Whitehaven, Cumbria, England

The walk from St Bees to Whitehaven takes in some of the best coastline in Cumbria. Part of the Cumbrian Coastal Way and the English Coast Path.

Grade: Moderate (distance)

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 14.25km

Duration: Approx. 4 hours and 25 minutes

7 - Norfolk Coast Path, Norfolk, England

The Norfolk Coast is a recognised area of outstanding natural beauty, so you can assume the Norfolk Coast path takes you through some incredible scenery along the edge of England. Go Outdoors recommends you walk along the section between Weybourne and Cromer, if you are just looking for a long day walk.

Grade: Easy

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 11.90km

Duration: Approx. 3 hours and 40 minutes

8 - Bullers of Buchan, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bullers of Buchan is some of the finest area of coastline in Aberdeenshire. You can choose to start your walk there and head to Boddam, or for a longer walk, it’s worth starting a little lower at Cruden Bay. As well as the stacks, arches and caves, along the way you can see plenty of caves, the ruin if Castle Boddam and the Buchanness Lighthouse.

Grade: Moderate

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 8.65km

Duration: Approx. 2 hours and 45 minutes

9 - Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Wales

The Wales Coast Path as far as we’re concerned is a treat pretty much all the way around, so picking out certain walks is difficult. This walk is an easy circular walk from Penmaen to Three Cliffs Bay.

Grade: Easy

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 3.35km

Duration: Approx. 1 hour and 10 minutes

10 - Durdle Door & White Nothe, Dorset, England

The stunning area of the South West Coast Path in Dorset is one that will take your breath away. The walk will take you to Durdle Dar and Lulworth Cove, it’s also known as a good walk for dogs as they are allowed on the beaches on these locations.

Grade: Difficult

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 11.50km

Duration: Approx. 3 hours and 55 minutes

11 - The Mull of Galloway, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Mull of Galloway trial which reaches from the Mull to Stranraer, though for those wanting to take in a section of the trail, there is a great six-mile walk at the Mull itself. The area offers stunning views of cliffs, sea, sea birds and a lighthouse.

Grade: Moderate

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 10.75km

Duration: Approx. 3 hours and 20 minutes

12 - Borth to Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales

The Ceredigon Coast Path, part of the Wales Coast Path offers up the stunning views you would expect and a great way to explore this side of Wales. The walk starts with incredible views over Cardigan Bay, where you can see Snowdonia in the North when it is clear enough. However, it is not suitable for people with vertigo as it sometimes gets quite close to the edge of the cliff.

Grade: Moderate

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 11.35km

Duration: Approx. 3 hours and 50 minutes

13 - St Abb’s Head, Berwickshire, Scotland

St Abb’s head is a National Nature Reserve near the village of St Abb’s in Berwickshire. The walk is ideal for nature lovers, so it is advisable to bring your binoculars and camera along.

Grade: Moderate

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 5.75km

Duration: Approx. 1 hour and 55 minutes

14 - Stack Rocks to St Govans, Pembrokeshire, Wales

A walk filled with great opportunities for photos on the stunning Pembrokeshire Coastline, where you will start at Stack Rocks and visit the famous Green Bridge of Wales along the way as well as admire the untouched nature of the area brimming with wildlife.

Grade: Easy

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 5.85km

Duration: 1 hour and 35 minutes

15 - Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby, Yorkshire, England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Hood’s Bay is a pretty little beach area in North Yorkshire, perfect for a day trip, but if you are also looking for a cliffside walk all the way to Whitby, where you will pass Whitby Abbey, then this route is encouraged. You will be met with picturesque views from start and end points of the path.

Grade: Easy

Terrain: Open, coastal

Distance: 11.65km