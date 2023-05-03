The weather forecast predictions for Yorkshire over King Charles III coronation weekend have been announced by the Met Office.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla will be taking place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The weather across the UK is predicted to be unsettled, with showers and even some heavy, thundery downpours on Friday and Sunday.

However, Friday is expected to be a day of sunshine and showers across the country, which could be heavy and slow moving at times with some thunder, lightning and hail. The showers will affect most parts of the UK, including London, with some more persistent rain affecting parts of eastern Scotland with high temperatures of 19C possible in the south of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see some heavy rain moving into the southwest in the early hours which will move north eastwards through the morning. Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. It will feel humid, especially in the south.”

Sunny weather on Spring Bank Holiday. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

Yorkshire weather forecast over coronation of King Charles III

A Met Office spokesperson has predicted the weather for Yorkshire between Friday, May 5 and Monday, May 8, 2023.

Friday, May 5

It is expected to be fairly cloudy to begin with. It will then brighten up with showers breaking out widely, which are likely to be slow moving and perhaps thundery at times with a maximum temperature of 16-17C.

Saturday, May 6

There are likely to be sunny spells and further showers, though these are less heavy and less widespread than on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 17-18C.

Sunday, May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought to be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain, followed by showers and these will again turn heavy and locally thundery at times with a maximum temperature of 18C.

Monday, May 8