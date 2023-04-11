The coronation of King Charles III is approaching and will be broadcast on the BBC - here is how to watch it and the list of celebrities attending including Yorkshire-born presenter Anita Rani.

The BBC has announced its special coverage and programming schedule to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort across TV, radio, BBC News, iPlayer, Sounds and online. The coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023, will be the centrepiece of live coverage with ceremonial events including the Westminster Abbey service broadcast across the BBC.

The coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will be fully accessible with a signed version on BBC Two. There will also be accessible coverage for people who are blind or partially sighted on Red Button, hosted by Petroc Trelawny.

As with the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II which saw millions tune in to television for the first time, the BBC will be at the forefront of technology with proceedings on iPlayer streaming live from multiple locations in Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range. On Sunday, May 7, 2023 the Coronation Concert will see the biggest and brightest stars take to stage in celebration of the occasion.

King Charles III plates for sale ahead of his Coronation. (Pic credit: Hollie Adams / Getty Images)

How can I watch the coronation of King Charles III?

The coronation on Saturday, May 6 coverage will include all of the ceremonial events as they unfold throughout the day, from early military movements to the formal processions in the lead up to the Westminster Abbey service.

The BBC will provide an extensive network of cameras to give audiences a front row seat to the ceremonial route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Commentary, starting with the atmosphere on the streets of London as the street-liners take position, will set the scene for the departure of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort from Buckingham Palace.

In Westminster Abbey, thousands of guests from the UK and around the world will gather, including politicians past and present, religious leaders, The King and Queen Consort’s patronages and members of the Royal Family. With the arrival of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, the BBC will capture the unique Coronation Service in all its majesty. The architectural splendour of The Abbey will be a breath-taking backdrop to the words and music of the Order of the Service.

The day will continue with the return procession to Buckingham Palace. As the Royal Family are received at The Mall, the BBC will capture the moment that the nation welcomes its newly crowned monarchs before the events culminate in the balcony appearance.

Coverage will be on BBC One and iPlayer with a signed version on BBC Two.

How can I watch the Coronation Concert?

A unique concert will take place at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort. The Coronation Concert will bring music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of this historic occasion.

For BBC Television and iPlayer, Kirsty Young returns to anchor the special live broadcast, this time within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the concert will take place that evening on the castle’s East Lawn.

Ahead of the royal event, BBC Radio 2 will capture the atmosphere of the concert live from Windsor Castle, with Zoe Ball speaking to the performers, while Dermot O’Leary will be amongst the crowds.

BBC Studios Productions will produce, stage and broadcast the Coronation Concert for BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. Through a national ballot held by the BBC, 5,000 members of the public are being selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Who will present BBC coverage of King Charles III coronation and Coronation Concert?

On the day of the concert, Kirsty Young will be in a studio at Buckingham Palace and JJ Chalmers will be speaking to members of the military as they prepare for one of the largest parades in living history.

Huw Edwards will provide commentary as doors of Westminster Abbey open and Sophie Raworth will be outside speaking to guests as they arrive. Clare Balding will be providing commentary for the ceremonial route, and Bradford-born Anita Rani will join the gathered crowds.

Martha Kearney will be in the studio across BBC Radio and Sounds, Eleanor Oldroyd will also be reporting live from Westminster Abbey and there will be expert insight and analysis from BBC Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond.

Mishal Husain and James Naughtie will report from different parts of the processional route, giving listeners a sense of the anticipation, pageantry and atmosphere as it takes place.