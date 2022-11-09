King Charles III in Yorkshire: 17 pictures of Prince Charles visiting Yorkshire including an event at Doncaster Sheffield Airport 45 years ago when it was RAF Finningley
Before he became King Charles III, the Prince of Wales visited Yorkshire many times over the years - let’s take a look at the times he has surprised Yorkshire locals ahead of his first visit to the region since his accession to the throne.
King Charles III and The Queen Consort, Camilla, will visit Bradford, Leeds, York and Doncaster on Tuesday, November 8 and Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This will be his first trip to Yorkshire since he became King.
The King will visit Centenary Square in Bradford where he will be greeted by a performance from The City of Bradford Brass Band. Students from the Punjabi Roots Academy will also be playing the dhol, a double-headed drum.
King Charles III will also view a number of ‘The World Reimagined Globes’ displayed in Leeds as part of a national project to delve into the history and effect of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. He will also be meeting young achievers, including The Leeds Children’s Mayor, members of the Jamaican and wider West Indian community and will tour the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Rebellion to Romance exhibition at the Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery.
In York, The King and Queen Consort will be attending a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York and visiting York Minster and they will meet The Archbishop of York who will be blessing a statue of his mother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In Doncaster, they will confer city status on Doncaster at Mansion House.
Here are some other locations in Yorkshire, King Charles III, formerly Prince of Wales, has visited over the years.