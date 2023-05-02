There are a few pubs across Yorkshire celebrating the coronation of King Charles III where visitors will get to drink specially brewed beverages.

To honour the royal occasion, various pubs in Yorkshire will be hosting events for visitors as well as screenings of the ceremony taking place at Windsor Castle. From Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8, 2023 pubs across the region will be curating royal-themed drinks and serving top quality food.

Pub chains including Wetherspoons across the country will also be marking His Majesty The King’s coronation by serving a specially brewed real ale. As well as a live screening and specially made drinks, The Carpenter’s Arms will also be hosting a Family Fun Day which will include garden games and live acoustic music.

Below is a list of Yorkshire pubs hosting events for the coronation bank holiday weekend.

The Bull Inn in West Tanfield. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Pubs in Yorkshire hosting events for King Charles III coronation

The Bridgewater Arms, Leeds

It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,502 reviews.

Address: 5 Cross Cardigan Terrace, Burley, Leeds LS4 2DG.

The Roundhay, Leeds

It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 899 reviews.

Address: Roundhay Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 4AR.

The Bay Horse Inn, Goldsborough

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 274 reviews.

Address: Main Street, Goldsborough, Knaresborough HG5 8NW.

The Bull Inn, Ripon

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 568 reviews.

Address: Church Street, West Tanfield, Ripon HG4 5JQ.

Pear Tree Farm, Huntington, York

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 3,187 reviews.

Address: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York YO32 9GZ.

Wetherspoons, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 5,986 reviews.

Address: Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2RR.

Ye Olde Starre Inne, York

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,838 reviews.

Address: 40 Stonegate, York YO1 8AS.

The Carpenter’s Arms, Thirsk

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 725 reviews.