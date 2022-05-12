The North Leeds Food Festival arrives back to Leeds this weekend for two full days of mouth-watering international street food, engaging cooking demonstrations and exciting live music from local upcoming artists.

This will be the sixth year in a row the festival will be raising funds for Leeds Mind mental health charity, a non-profit organisation that strives to support people who are struggling with their mental health.

Here is everything you need to know about the family and dog friendly festival.

Street food trader Morgan Boyle at the first North Leeds Food Festival in Roundhay Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

What is the North Leeds Food Festival?

The North Leeds Food Festival is a family orientated celebration of international influence and local talent, unveiled through international food, independent drink, live music and arts.

The festival takes place in Roundhay Park - a beautiful location and generally attracts more than 10,000 attendees.

When is the festival?

The event will take place on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Opening times will run from 10am to 8pm on Saturday and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday. However, the Artisan Market stalls may close from 5pm.

How can I buy tickets to the North Leeds Food Festival?

Tickets to the festival can be purchased on the North Leeds Food Festival website. Tickets cost £7.95 per adult for each day, £4.50 for under 16s and children under five get in for free.

You can also buy an adult full weekend ticket for £12.95.

Tickets include the following:

- Live Chef Demos (minimum of eight demos over the two days)

- Live Music (minimum of 12 acts over two days)

- Free Live Entertainment/Performing Arts (six shows a day)

- Free Festival Programmes

- Free Kids Activities

- Free Parking

- Exploring the Artisan Markets

- Access to the Street Food arena

- Deckchairs dotted around the site to park yourself

- Independent Bars (including a new North Brew Co. Ale House, Specialty Cider, Gin and Wine Bars and even fresh Coconut Cocktails)

- Art Displays

What street food and markets are there?

There’s a variety of food stalls opening across both days, all specially selected to highlight local culinary talent.

Whether you are in the mood for German Bratwurst sausages from the mobile catering company The Yorkshire Brat, delicious Panjabi food from Pavs Dhaba, freshly cooked Italian food from Luigi’s Italian Street Food or classic American macaroni and cheese from Redheads Mac n Cheese, there’s something for everyone.

Dietary requirements are also catered for at the festival, with relevant signs positioned at every stall to help you find the food that suits you best.

You can find out more about the delicious food stalls on offer this year on the North Leeds Food Festival website.

How will children be entertained at the festival?

Every year North Leeds Food Festival hosts a special line up of live entertainment and performing arts, that range from the critically acclaimed hypnotists and magicians to highly rated family-friendly comedians.

There will also be a specially crafted children’s live performances and activity programme. This schedule will include:

- Magic Matt Performances

- Joel Dickinson Magician

- A new event called the North Leeds Food Festival Picture Challenge (with prizes)

- Traditional Fun Fair

- Matthew J Magic and Variety Arts Performances

- Inflatable land with a bouncy castle and slide

- Activities with Leeds Mind

- Face painting

- Tin can alley, lollyboard and spin the wheel games

- Kiddycook sessions

- Arts and crafts area

Where can I park at the festival?

The festival is on Soldiers Field, next to Prince’s Avenue and the parking is free on site.