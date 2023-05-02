We asked you what your favourite curry houses are in Yorkshire and here are your suggestions.

Curry cuisine has always been a staple in Yorkshire and visitors from far and wide flock to the region for a taste of the award-winning cuisine. For years, curry houses in Yorkshire have been rewarded for their top quality food, drink and service in national award ceremonies.

In particular, Leeds and Bradford have been centres for some of the most delicious, diverse food in the country. Award ceremonies award the talents and dedication of individuals as well as businesses within the UK curry culinary industry.

You had a lot of suggestions of curry houses in Yorkshire.



Best curry houses in Yorkshire according to you

Not only have you rated these restaurants highly, many of them are also very popular on Google.

Punjabi Heaven, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 281 reviews.

Address: 629 Roundhay Rd, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 4AR.

Syhiba, Sowerby Bridge

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 967 reviews.

Address: 57 Wharf St, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2AF.

Karachi, Bradford

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 588 reviews.

Address: 15 Neal St, Bradford BD5 0BX.

Sweet Centre, Bradford

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 317 reviews.

Address: 110-114 Lumb Ln, Bradford BD8 7RS.

Spice Culture, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 190 reviews.

Address: 31 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1DH.

Bengal Lancer, Withernsea

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 283 reviews.

Address: 165 Queen St, Withernsea HU19 2JR.

Kashmir, Bradford

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 1,104 reviews.

Address: 27 Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AG.

The Coconut Lagoon, York

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 431 reviews.

Address: 56 Clarence St, York YO31 7EW.

Abdul's Takeaway, Wakefield

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 896 reviews.

Address: 151 Broadway, Lupset, Wakefield WF2 8AU.

Westbourne Spice, Otley

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 698 reviews.

Address: Bradford Rd, Otley LS21 3LS.

Aagrah Garforth, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 700 reviews.

Address: Aberford Rd, Garforth, Leeds LS25 2HF.

Amontola, Richmond

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 245 reviews.

Address: 8-10 Queens Rd, Richmond DL10 4AE.

International, Bradford

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,362 reviews.

Address: Entrance on, 40-42 Mannville Terrace, Morley St, Bradford BD7 1BA.

Bengal Brasserie, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 279 reviews.

Address: 633A Roundhay Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 4BA.

Indian Ocean, Acomb

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 219 reviews.

Address: 37 The Grn, Acomb, York YO26 5LL.

Joy Bangla, Castleford

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 202 reviews.

Address: 32 Bridge St, Castleford WF10 1JS.

Spiced Mango, Middlestown

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 396 reviews.

Address: 93 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 4NS.

Mango, Wetherby

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 193 reviews.

Address: 12-14 Bank St, Wetherby LS22 6NQ.

Shimla, Holmfirth

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 152 reviews.

Address: 57-59 Huddersfield Rd, Holmfirth HD9 3JH.

Qamar Royal Balti, Huddersfield

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 48 reviews.

Address: 1040 Manchester Rd, Linthwaite, Huddersfield HD7 5QQ.

Shuhag, Featherstone

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 151 reviews.

Address: 79 Station Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract WF7 5BJ.

Mowgli, Sheffield

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 688 reviews.

Address: 631 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8PT.

Cardamon, Bingley

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 316 reviews.

Address: 102 Main Street, Bingley BD16 2JH.

Bhajis n Beer, Bradford

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 230 reviews.

Address: 7-8, New Line Retail Park, New Line, Apperley Bridge, Bradford BD10 9AP.

Destination, Slaithwaite

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 316 reviews.

Address: 4 New Street, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield HD7 5AB.

Goa, Rotherham

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 149 reviews.

Address: Woodhouse Grn, Thurcroft, Rotherham S66 9AN.

Prashad, Drighlington

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,280 reviews.

Address: 137 Whitehall Road, Drighlington, Bradford BD11 1AT.

Curry Mahal, Barnsley

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 250 reviews.

Address: 28 Barnsley Road, Dodworth, Barnsley S75 3RN.

Mowgli, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 732 reviews.

Address: Unit C, 32 Boar Lane, Leeds LS1 5DA.

Tingley Balti House

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 296 reviews.

Address: 5 Lowry Road, Tingley, Wakefield WF3 1TW.

Table26 Restaurant, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 231 reviews.

Address: 12 Church Lane, Swillington, Leeds LS26 8DX

The Royal Spice Darton, Barnsley

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 547 reviews.

Address: 1A Station Road, Darton, Barnsley S75 5HT.

Curry Queen, Helmsley

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 231 reviews.

Address: 1 Bridge Street, Helmsley, York YO62 5BG.

Kabana, Huddersfield

It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,141 reviews.

Address: 43 Trinity Street, Huddersfield HD1 4DN.

Mumbai Lounge, Doncaster

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 407 reviews.

Address: 128 Doncaster Road, Darfield, Barnsley S73 9JA.

Bollywood Cottage, Gargrave, Skipton

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 286 reviews.

Address: 60 High Street, Gargrave, Skipton BD23 3LX.

Sheesh Mahal Restaurant, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 611 reviews.

Address: 346-348 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds LS4 2DS.

Voujon, Brough

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 120 reviews.

Address: 39 Skillings Lane, Brough HU15 1BA.

Cinnamon, Yeadon

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 144 reviews.

Address: 7 High Street, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7SP.

Mumbai Lounge Shiptonthorpe, York

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 144 reviews.

Address: Shipton Lane, Shiptonthorpe, York YO43 3PL.

Meltham Balti, Huddersfield

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 267 reviews.

Address: 18/20 Huddersfield Road, Meltham, Holmfirth HD9 4AE.

Tandoor Mahal, Hull

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 196 reviews.

Address: 587-589 Anlaby Road, Hull HU3 6ST.

Tharavadu, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,457 reviews.

Address: 7-8 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.

Lala's, Huddersfield

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 668 reviews.

Address: 5 St George's Square, Huddersfield HD1 1LG.

Jinnah, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 561 reviews.

Address: 32 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate HG1 1DB.

Pioneer Dewsbury

It has a rating of 3.4 stars on Google with 227 reviews.

Address: 8-10 Nelson Street, Dewsbury WF13 1NA.

Trishna, Driffield

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 167 reviews.