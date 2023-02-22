The winners of the 1st Nation’s Curry Awards 2023 have been announced - and five of them are based in Yorkshire.

The awards ceremony is a celebration of the best curry houses and chefs across the country and this year it was held at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday, February 20 and was attended by more than 150 guests. The event awards the talents and dedication of individuals as well as businesses within the UK’s curry industry.

There are a number of categories including Best Chef of the Year, Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year and Best Customer Service. The UK is known for its rich and diverse cuisine and culture, particularly in the south and here up north, so it comes as no shock that five of these winners are based in Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for the 1st Nation’s Curry Awards 2023 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy and passionate conversations. We have celebrated the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

A curry dish. (Pic credit: Martin Keene / PA Wire)

“The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Below is a list of all the Yorkshire restaurants who walked away with awards at the ceremony.

Yorkshire winners of the Nation’s Curry Awards 2023

Best of Yorkshire: Bengal Lounge Wetherby

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year: Bangla Lounge (Birstall)

South Indian Restaurant of the Year: Tharavadu Restaurant (Leeds)

Curry School of the Year: Sharmini’s Inspirational Indian Cuisine (York)