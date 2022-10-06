News you can trust since 1754
11 best curry restaurants in Yorkshire according to people who live there including Karachi, Lala’s and Akbar’s

We asked you what your favourite curry house in Yorkshire is and you had some great suggestions.

By Liana Jacob
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 1:39 pm

Yorkshire is very popular for its cuisine whether that’s for locally sourced produce or for an Indian meal.

National Curry Week takes place between October 3 and 9 2022 and in honour of this, we’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what their favourite curry house is in the region - here are your answers.

1. Lala’s, Pudsey

Lala’s is a regional chain in Pudsey, Huddersfield and Bradford. The Pudsey branch was the most popular with our readers.

Photo: Google

2. Akbar’s, Leeds

Akbar’s was a very popular choice with our readers. Jane Aldrick said: “A recent visit to Akbars on Eastgate, Leeds, reminded me just how good their food really is.”

Photo: Google

3. Kashmir, Bradford

This restaurant was also a popular choice with our readers. Claire Lowe said: “I was a mere teenager the first time I went. Had my first ever curry there, so[I have] very fond memories of it.”

Photo: Google

4. Karachi, Bradford

Karachi was another Indian restaurant that was favoured amongst our readers. Jamie Mavor said: “My family has been going since the seventies, and there weren’t many curry houses then. No knives and forks, just use the chiphatis and enjoy the onion and hot yoghurt starter, with a jug of cold water to refresh throughout. Such a treat.”

Photo: Google

