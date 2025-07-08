A timber-framed building in Wakefield, which was built in 1590, is home to the oldest public house in the city.

6 and 8 Silver Street in Wakefield city centre is the address of what was originally known as the Golden Bull in 1683. At this time the entire premises was the public house.

Silver Street is just off Westgate, which would have originally been the main thoroughfare for trade.

The pub later became known as The Black Swan Inn, with custodians reaching the pub via a passage.

As part of Wakefield Westgate’s Heritage Action Zone restoration, excavation work revealed a striking early 17th-century timber-framed building.

It revealed the building’s true heritage to be one hundred years older than originally thought.

It is now believed to be the oldest domestic building in the city, and is the only surviving three-storey building with jettied timber frames, similar to the style of architecture seen on The Shambles in York.

In 2023, Council leader Coun Denise Jeffery said: “This is such an exciting discovery that has come about thanks to the work that we’re doing to preserve and protect these buildings for future generations.”

Richard Butterfield, from Historic England, added: “It’s fantastic that work has uncovered such an intriguing find. This building is a physical link through time to our past, in an area which is rich in history and significance for local people.”

Clare Elliot, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Economic Growth and Skills, said: “The High Streets Heritage Action Zone was set up to unlock the potential in Wakefield city centre as well as helping to preserve our historic buildings.

“The work also ensures that future generations can continue to benefit from all that our historic places have to offer.”

Once a traditional public house, The Black Swan Inn later became a tackier joint, serving cheap pints and pitchers, with regular karaoke nights. This pub was at the back of the building and didn’t receive grant funding.

Despite this building’s incredible history and Grade II-listed status, it has still felt the struggles that many hospitality venues face today.

Eventually, The Black Swan was taken over by the Mucky Duck pub chain.The Mucky Duck owners decorated the interior with brightly painted explicit murals, with their hashtag being #staymucky.

The council confirmed these were later removed.

Mucky Duck called last orders on the pub earlier this year before bar chain Society took over. Society runs a nightclub offering regular live music and entertainment nights as well as DJ sets.

History

Documentary evidence indicates that the property as a whole was used as an inn or public house called the Golden Bull in the 17th century.

The Inn changed names several times and in the 1820s became the Black Swan, the name transferred from a different establishment in Wakefield.

Although the Silver Street front range appeared to remain in retail use through the 20th century, by 1955 the Black Swan Inn to the rear was derelict, being used for a time for a blacksmith’s forge.

In 1971, the property was added to the National Heritage List at Grade II under the name The Black Swan Public House. In the mid-1970s the inn was renovated and reopened, winning a special conservation award in Wakefield District Council’s design awards in 1978.

Repair and restoration work of the frontage range in 2022-2023, supported by Historic England, saw the removal of cement render from the Silver Street elevation. This revealed that the original timber-framed structure was much more detailed and well-preserved than expected.

An assessment of the timber frame done during the work suggested that 6- 8 Silver Street building may have been erected in 1590, when jettied timber-framed buildings were once common in the city. This is now the only surviving frontage from that period to remain in the city.

The details of the timber structure also included the rare survival of several sections of original infill panels.

These are not wattle and daub but are formed from lime plaster supported on riven laths, the base coat plaster incorporating large quantities of red ox hair.

Other local vernacular details of the timber framing structure were also revealed, such as the form of timber joints, including the patterning of pegging, various carpentry marks, as well as decorative carving to jowl posts, all providing, an extremely rare surviving insight into Wakefield’s vernacular architecture of the late C16 and early C17.