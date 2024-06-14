The Bullhouse Bridge: Council told to ‘get on with repairing bridge before someone gets hurt’

A resident has urged Barnsley Council to ‘get on with’ repairing a bridge, ‘before someone gets hurt’.

The Bullhouse Bridge which carries the Trans Pennine Trail across the A628 at Millhouse Green was closed by inspectors two years ago after its wooden deck was found to be unsafe.

Barnsley Council was awarded £150,000 of government cash last year to repair the bridge’s wooden deck but has failed to find a contractor to take on the job.

Jon Johnson, who lives in Millhouse Green, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the A628 is a ‘pretty dangerous’ road, which walkers and horse riders have been forced to cross while the bridge is closed.

Although a temporary 40mph limit has been enforced on the stretch, Mr Johnson says drivers still travel up and down the hill at speed.

“Nobody has been hurt yet, but it’s only a matter of time,” said Mr Johnson.

“There’s an awful lot of public anger. I appreciate the council is busy, but how are they going to explain when someone’s relative gets squashed?

“They need to get on with it before someone gets hurt. We want to find a solution together.”

In a joint statement from Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and bosses at the Trans Pennine Trail, said that there had been ‘no response’ to the recent tender process to undertake the works.

It added: “We have been discussing the work with BMBC highways but despite their best efforts as of 11 June, they cannot find space within the highways works programme to take on this project and achieve it this year.”

The contract is set to go back out to tender for eight weeks, and a temporary closure order is in place for the next 12 months.

Councillor Hannah Kitching, who represents the Penistone West ward, said that the process has been ‘hugely frustrating’.

Coun Kitching added that companies had not had enough time to submit a detailed tender within the council’s four-week deadline, and the new tender will be open for eight weeks to encourage companies to bid.

“It’s deeply frustrating. We’ve not taken our foot off the pedal with this. We keep thinking we’ve cracked it.