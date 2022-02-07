The Chemical Brothers have announced a special outdoor show for summer 2022 at the stunning Grade I listed castle.

The estate was built upon the site of a former castle and has been the home to the Carlisle branch of the Howard family for more than 300 years.

For more than 20 years, The Chemical Brothers have redefined what it means to make live electronic music and over that time, their live shows have developed significantly from humble beginnings in London nightclubs to high demand festival headline sets all over the world.

Tom Rowlands (right) and Ed Simons (left) of The Chemical Brothers. (Pic credit: Jim Dyson / Getty Images)

Yet, their performances have adhered to the same basic principle: that the gig should create its own transcendent audio/visual experience where the audience can lose themselves for the duration of the set.

The have headlined festivals around the world with their classic tracks like ‘Galvanize’, ‘Go’, ‘Got To Keep On’ and ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’, which have won the band multiple Grammy Awards and more than 13 million album sales internationally.

The band’s latest and ninth studio single ‘No Geography’ landed the two band members, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, two more Grammys.

When is The Chemical Brothers' concert?

The date for this performance is Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The address is: Castle Howard Estate, York, YO60 7DA.

How can I buy tickets to see The Chemical Brothers?

Tickets go live on sale on February 11 at 10am.