The Confession on Amazon Prime: Yorkshire woman Patricia Hall’s disappearance is the subject of a popular documentary

Wakefield Journalist Sheron Boyle has followed the story of Patricia “Pat” Hall from Pudsey, Leeds who is still reported missing after her husband Keith Hall was found not guilty of her murder.
Boyle - who started out as a reporter for Yorkshire Evening Post - said: “I’ve reported on the case of missing Pudsey mum Patricia Hall since she disappeared 31 years ago.
“It’s been a rollercoaster. It’s been frustrating, puzzling, and interesting.
“How can a woman just vanish from her home and never be seen again?”
Boyle features in the new Prime documentaryThe Confession alongside Pat’s sister Christine and former suspect Keith Hall.
Boyle said people have been contacting her on social media, describing the documentary as “utterly gripping, sensitively told.”
Following Pat’s disappearance, Boyle rang Keith once a week for three months, asking the same question: “Did you kill your wife?”.
Each time she called on a Monday morning. She said talking to him made her “blood run cold”.
Keith denied it but would continue answering her calls.
Boyle hopes the documentary will shed new light on the case.
She added: “Hopefully in the next few weeks further action will be taken to bring justice for Pat really, justice for everyone.”