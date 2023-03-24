In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we ran an interview with the incredible Professor Dame Pamela Shaw who has dedicated her life to treating motor neurone disease. She tells us why she is optimistic that there will one day be a cure.

We also spoke to a mum from Bridlington who hopes to highlight the importance of research into cancer prevention and treatment by appearing in a television advert. Hayley Cragg was told she had breast cancer just after finding out she was pregnant.

One of the country’s top criminologists and a former prison governor Professor David Wilson gave us an insight into a career coming face to face with some of the country’s most violent and dangerous criminals, including countless killers, ahead of a talk in Yorkshire next month.

Professor Pamela Shaw at the University of Sheffield. Picture by Chris Lawton

We also delved into the story of Hull chemist George Gray, who made a breakthrough more than 50 years ago. It profoundly affected technology and wider society as a whole - in fact, if you are reading this article on a computer, laptop or phone, much of the credit for that must go to him.

We previewed new television series Six Four, a new crime drama which features Yorkshire-born Vinette Robinson alongside Scotland’s Kevin McKidd and shared the experiences of some of the region's children's social workers, who are backing a campaign to encourage more people into the profession. We also heard from conservationist and field biologist Ian Redmond, who grew up in Beverley.

And in arts and culture, we previewed Lord of the Flies which is being performed at Leeds Playhouse this Spring and looked ahead at what's in store as part of Hebden Bridge Film Festival this weekend.

