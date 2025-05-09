The ducks are saved! Yorkshire mums band together to keep race tradition in village

A group of Yorkshire mums have banded together to save a beloved village tradition - a duck race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wilberfoss duck race has enchanted villagers for 40 years, but after the resignation of the previous committee, there were fears the ducks - of the rubber variety - had swam their last.

But members of the new committee said they are determined to continue the tradition, with the duck race taking place on Sunday, May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of ducks will be set off to “race” down the beck in the village, with sponsorship costing £1 per duck.

The Wilberfoss duck race has enchanted villagers for 40 years, but after the resignation of the previous committee, there were fears the ducks - of the rubber variety - had swam their last.

Sarah Coggins, co-chair of the committee, said: “We couldn’t let the Duck Race disappear, it’s such an important part of our village life, bringing everyone together for a day of fun and fundraising.

“We’re excited to build on its past successes and make this year’s race the best yet!”

Liz Comer-Foley, also Co-Chair, said: “We've been working hard behind the scenes to ensure everything is in place for a fantastic day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so grateful for the support we’ve already received from the community.”

All funds from the Duck Race will be given back to local causes.