The ducks are saved! Yorkshire mums band together to keep race tradition in village
The Wilberfoss duck race has enchanted villagers for 40 years, but after the resignation of the previous committee, there were fears the ducks - of the rubber variety - had swam their last.
But members of the new committee said they are determined to continue the tradition, with the duck race taking place on Sunday, May 11.
Hundreds of ducks will be set off to “race” down the beck in the village, with sponsorship costing £1 per duck.
Sarah Coggins, co-chair of the committee, said: “We couldn’t let the Duck Race disappear, it’s such an important part of our village life, bringing everyone together for a day of fun and fundraising.
“We’re excited to build on its past successes and make this year’s race the best yet!”
Liz Comer-Foley, also Co-Chair, said: “We've been working hard behind the scenes to ensure everything is in place for a fantastic day.
“We’re so grateful for the support we’ve already received from the community.”
All funds from the Duck Race will be given back to local causes.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to flood defence work being carried out at the beck by East Riding of Yorkshire Council. A subsequent date was also cancelled in September as water levels were not high enough.