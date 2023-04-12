Residents have hailed a victory for common sense after a holiday let dubbed the ‘Love Island villa on East Yorkshire’s coast’ was unanimously refused planning permission by councillors.

The six-bedroomed house The Eaves, with outdoor swimming pool and hot tub in Flamborough, has been the subject of numerous complaints since being sold to a company called Pass The Property and marketed as the “famous villa” referring to a news website article, which says it is “perfect for hosting parties”.

But East Riding councillors heard there’d been issues including “anti social behaviour, noise, profanities, screaming, shouting, singing and the smell of narcotics”. One resident, who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder, had been frightened by a guest jumping into his garden in the middle of the night.

They were also reminded of government plans to crackdown on rowdy Airbnb guests after Rishi Sunak declared two weeks ago people have “rightly had enough” of disruption. Speaking in support of objectors, Bridlington councillor Jayne Phoenix said residents’ mental health had suffered, adding: “That’s the word because of the noise and disturbance they have experienced over the last year. There’s been a detrimental impact on residents – the drunken behaviour throughout the night, police have been called in the middle of the night, parties go on all night.”

Thornwick Bay, Flamborough. 20 January 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Owner Parminder Singh Chana, who brought the property with his brother in June 2021, said it supported 18 local people with work.

It had brought 709 extra visitors to Flamborough and over 95 per cent of guests had been multi-generational families, he said .

Mr Chana said they didn’t believe there was “much significant difference” between its proposed use as a holiday let and exist ing use as a large family home. But councillors begged to differ – with Coun John Whittle from Hornsea calling it an “abomination”.

Coun Whittle said he lived next to a holiday let and had experienced “noise, swearing, singing, the imbibing of alcohol and arguments” with neighbours unable to sleep at night.

The Eaves, South Sea Road, Flamborough

He said it was bad for residents’ mental health but that was difficult to prove for enforcement purposes, adding: “Unless they go at 2am in the morning you are going to find yourself looking at a beautifully presented swimming pool and hot tub”.

Coun Denis Healey said the interests of residents came first, adding: “I think it’s very different from a family home. People have parties in the garden, but generally there’s a feeling you have to live with your neighbours.”

Councillors refused the retrospective planning application to change the designation of the property on South Sea Road from house to house and holiday let – overturning the officers’ recommendation of approval.

