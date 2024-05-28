The Finghall Barrel Push: Best pictures from popular annual event near Leyburn

Finghall held its annual May bank holiday event behind the Queen's Head pub. The annual event has been going since 1986, and has raised more than £100,000 for local and national charities.

Trophies are handed out in various categories, including men, women and children over 12, to reward them for pushing the 18-gallon beer barrel uphill on what is a stamina-sapping course.

The village came alive this weekend for the popular event.

Here are the best pictures from the event, held near Leyburn, from the Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme:

1 . The Finghall Barrell Push The Finghall Barrell Push. Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 27th May 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . The Finghall Barrell Push Jamie Carter Takes part in the event.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 27th May 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . The Finghall Barrell Push Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 27th May 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . The Finghall Barrell Push Jamie Carter Takes part in the event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 27th May 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales