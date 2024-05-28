The Finghall Barrell Push. Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 27th May 2024The Finghall Barrell Push. Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 27th May 2024
The Finghall Barrel Push: Best pictures from popular annual event near Leyburn

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th May 2024, 14:34 BST
The Finghall Barrel Push has seen locals push a barrel along its main street for almost three decades, before it moved to its new location, which sees competitors push the heavy barrel up a hill.

Finghall held its annual May bank holiday event behind the Queen's Head pub. The annual event has been going since 1986, and has raised more than £100,000 for local and national charities.

Trophies are handed out in various categories, including men, women and children over 12, to reward them for pushing the 18-gallon beer barrel uphill on what is a stamina-sapping course.

The village came alive this weekend for the popular event.

Here are the best pictures from the event, held near Leyburn, from the Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme:

The Finghall Barrell Push. Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall.

1. The Finghall Barrell Push

The Finghall Barrell Push. Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall.

Jamie Carter Takes part in the event.

2. The Finghall Barrell Push

Jamie Carter Takes part in the event.

Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall.

3. The Finghall Barrell Push

Competitors take part in the event in the village Finghall.

Jamie Carter Takes part in the event.

4. The Finghall Barrell Push

Jamie Carter Takes part in the event.

