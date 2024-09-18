The Great British Bake Off: New contestants are 'truly the cream of the crop'

Once more, the UK’s most talented amateur bakers will be heading into the famous Bake Off tent to present their culinary skills to the discerning palates of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, supported along the way with laughs, hugs and words of encouragement from hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

Celebrity chef and Bake Off stalwart Paul Hollywood says the bakers entering the tent this year are truly the cream of the crop.

“The bakers are more polished, and they have more finesse to their work this year. They came out the box being very good,” says Hollywood, 58.

Noel, Alison, Paul and Prue from The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon.

“They are very adventurous, and they often do techniques I’ve never heard of,” agrees restaurateur, cookery writer and presenter Leith, 84. “It’s much more interesting because they are bringing more to the show.”

The Great British Bake Off has been gracing our screens for 14 years, first on the BBC before its move to Channel 4, and even in a relatively short space of time, the way its contestants have learned to bake has changed.

While there are still plenty of bakers who learned from their parents or grandparents, the rise of Instagram and TikTok’s culinary content creators means people have access to all kinds of tips, tricks and recipes literally at their fingertips.

“I tell you what, it’s a new age now with the digital age of Instagram, TikTok, where you can find things out really easily,” notes Alison Hammond, 49, who returns for her second year hosting Bake Off.

Alison and Mike. Picture: Channel 4.

“I think you’ve got a different (sort of) baker now, who has access to anything – they are on another level, they really are. The world is at their fingertips now. They can do anything.”

But it’s not just the bakers bringing new flavours and concepts to the tent. Along with all our favourite challenge themes come some new additions to this series, including an autumn week and a 1970s week.

The autumn theme, Hollywood explains, is “to celebrate the harvest, so veg was used in the showstoppers, we made a veg cake”.

It’s an interesting addition: We all know the classic carrot cake, with its cream cheese frosting and sprinkling of walnuts, but all sorts of vegetables can be used in sweet bakes from courgettes to beetroot, celeriac to marrow.

However, the 1970s week was Leith’s favourite.

“I opened my restaurant in ’69, so that was just before the 70s, so it was really winging its way along in the ’70s,” she reminisces.

“I opened my cookery school in ’74 and my two children, I had them in the ’70s … both my business and my family (were) all taking up in the ’70s.

“And I loved the fashion. I liked all these long dresses and long beads, and wide legs – a lot of it’s coming back!”

The fashion of the era even entered the tent, much to Leith’s delight.

“All the bakers dressed up in 1970s clothes,” says Hammond.

“And Noel came as himself!” Hollywood jokes.

“Swirls, decorated, it was all very ’70s,” adds Hollywood of that week’s bakes.

“I always remember the old cookery, bakery books with these gaudy cakes on it. That’s basically what we did with the showstopper.”

While all this inventive baking sounds wonderful – and, of course, it is – being on The Great British Bake Off is no cakewalk. The contestants represent, and are therefore up against, the country’s most talented amateur bakers, and they must impress Hollywood and Leith to win star baker and, hopefully, the whole competition.

The stakes may be high, but the judges and hosts ensure that the atmosphere in the tent is positive and supportive, a place to grow and succeed as the competition’s weeks go by.

But who is the most comforting of Paul, Prue, Alison and Noel to the nervous bakers?

“Those two (Noel and Alison), both of those two are really good,” smiles Leith.

“You are quite a nice comforter sometimes,” says Hammond to Hollywood – surprising, since his hard-to-get Hollywood handshake is what all bakers yearn for.

“You do help them. You do give them advice, which is lovely, you go up to them off-camera and go: ‘Speak to me about that later’, and give them a little bit of advice.”

“On camera, Paul always looks quite stern, but off camera, he’s often got his arm around the bakers,” adds Leith.

“I’ve always been soft!” says Hollywood.

“Well, I tell the truth, sometimes that comes across as quite grumpy, which it is, but, you know, I’ll call it what it is. If it’s good, it’s good, if it’s bad, it’s bad. I don’t mince my words. People get used to that in the tent!”

Over its long life, The Great British Bake Off has become one of the country’s best-loved programmes, and has attracted fans from all around the world.

“It’s crazy how many Americans love the show,” says Hammond.

“When I went to Wimbledon, there was an American lady who came up to me and she went: ‘Oh my god, you are Alison, I love Bake Off, oh my god!’”

The reason why the programme has become so beloved, and why its judges and hosts are so proud to be involved, is because it brings so much joy to everyone who watches.

“It’s one of those shows that is happy TV – it transcends the whole family, it brings families together, young and old,” says Hammond.

“It’s just a beautiful show.”