The deadline for applying to compete on The Great British Sewing Bee next year has been extended - here is how to apply.

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young want to see how contestants cope with ‘Classics with a Twist’. For their first Pattern Challenge, the sewers will add their unique stamp on a top at its centre. For the Transformation Challenge, which will last 90 minutes, they take the office uniform, a pencil skirt and blouse, and give it their own personal twist to reflect their style.

There will be 12 sewers competing on The Great British Sewing Bee this year filmed in Leeds and hosted by comedian, actress and writer Sara Pascoe. This year’s contestants are Asmaa, a consultant breast surgeon from Cardiff, Catherine, a senior games designer from West Sussex, Fauve, a trainee solicitor from Swansea, Gillie, a retired secretary and HR manager from Nottingham, Lauren, a sales assistant from Walsall, Lizzie, a graphic design creative director from Bristol, Matthew, a dancer and teaching assistant from Peterborough, Maria, an A&E nurse from Fife, Mia, a student from Surrey, Tony R, a postman from Cornwall, Tony W, a primary school teacher from Essex and Vicki, a police dispatcher from Lincolnshire.

The team are now looking for another group of sewing enthusiasts to participate in next year’s show.

The Great British Sewing Bee series 9 contestants. (Pic credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

The original deadline for application was on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, it has now been extended to 2pm on Friday, May 26, 2023.

“We’re looking for more talented home sewers to take part in Series 10 of The Great British Sewing Bee.

“If you or someone you know is a good sewer, adept at following a pattern, who thinks creatively, can fit to the body and has an eye for design and style then why not apply now?”

