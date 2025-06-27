The Great Yorkshire Show presenter Joe Seels: ‘I started farming on TikTok - it has changed my life’
So much so, he even adapted his own tractor to make it “self steering.”
Now this entrepreneurial farmer - who has almost 100,000 followers online - is one of the latest presenters to join The Great Yorkshire Show team.
Joe will be presenting The Great Yorkshire Show’s YouTube channel alongside former ITV Calendar presenters Christine Talbot, Duncan Wood and Jon Mitchell.
On his TikTok channel where he has amassed over 66,000 followers, Joe described the ‘three amigos’ as “some proper famous people.”
He said: "I feel like I’ve been let into a little friend group.”
Joe only discovered TikTok three and a half years ago when his friend posted a video about a Christmas tree which proved popular.
“I thought I’d try TikTok and then I also set up a YouTube channel,” said Joe.
Joe documents his daily life on the farm, starting his day off with his trademark “mooorning,” welcome.
Father-of-two Joe said that farming has seen a surge in interest thanks to the likes of shows such as Clarkson’s Farm.
While a younger audience is now interested in farming, Joe said that many of his fans are older.
He said: “A lot of people who have been in the industry, and left. People who want to reminisce about the past and look to the future.
“It’s partly tradition as well as looking ahead.”
Joe follows in the footsteps of other farming influencers who aim to prove that farming is a skilled profession.
He said: “We need to get more people who are excited about tech to get into agriculture.
“Farming’s for everybody.”
Joe will be filming behind the scenes content at the Great Yorkshire Show which runs from July 8 -11.
In one of his first videos in the run up to the show, he said: “I'm at the Great Yorkshire showground with some sick tractors, yes they are nice not just 120v but 240v.”
