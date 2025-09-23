The Hack: 'Phone hacking scandal story matters now in an age where truth seems more in danger than ever'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2011, the Rupert Murdoch-owned News of the World closed down, and a number of members of staff went on trial for bribing the police and hacking people’s phones for information.

Former editor Andy Coulson, who was Prime Minister David Cameron’s official spokesman, was found guilty of conspiracy to hack phones, and dozens of high-profile figures were paid damages.

British screenwriter Jack Thorne, 46, who recently wrote the agenda-setting Yorkshire-filmed Netflix series Adolescence, believes it is important to tell this story now, in an age when the truth seems more in danger than ever.

David Tennant as Nick Davies in The Hack. Photo: ©ITV.

His new ITV series The Hack, is set between 2002 and 2012, at a time when the tabloid press commanded an immense power.

It interweaves two real-life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by Scottish actor David Tennant, 54, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle, 64.

Toby Jones plays former Editor-in Chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

"A huge amount of work has gone into making this a fair, dramatic representation,” says Thorne. “All of the producers involved went to enormous lengths.

David Tennant as Nick Davies and Robert Carlyle as Dave Cook. Photo: ©ITV.

"Because that’s what they do, that’s what they are brilliant at. They walk into these true stories with great big open arms and try to carry everyone with them.

“The level of detail involved in this is a higher level of detail than I’ve ever been involved in any story ever. It was terrifying at times walking a line between it all. Fighting to tell a character-driven story while also embracing all of the facts that need to be told was really hard.”

Doctor Who star Tennant says The Hack is a bold and fascinating way to tell the stories, due to “the fact that you don’t really understand how these two stories intersect until quite far into the series — it’s episode five before the two storylines merge.”

Scottish actor Carlyle, most famous for roles in Trainspotting and The Full Monty, adds: “It’s not going to be easy for viewers. You’re going to have to think about it.

"But if you stick with it, by the end of the seventh episode, you will have learned some stuff for sure. You are going to be taken on a really amazing journey.”

Before filming began, Tennant met Davies at his home in Sussex. “Nick was exactly as I imagined he was going to be. He fulfilled my expectations. He was open and articulate. An exciting person to meet.

"It was great to get to visit him in his den, as it were, and get a sense of what motivates him, who he is and the kind of person he is.

“Then, of course, there was a lot of contemporary material available. He’s written a lot about it. He’s been interviewed. There’s a lot of material to access. But, without a doubt, the most crucial bit of material was Nick himself. And he was very free with that.

“Whenever I sent an email with a question or a query, he would return a brilliantly thought-through reply. He’s a journalist, a brilliant writer.

"So you would get the information you required along with an anecdote that illustrated it and a little bit of gossip on the side. Nick was a fantastic resource. It felt like an honour to be telling his story."

At times, Tennant talks directly to the audience in his role as Davies.

“It’s a wonderful device. A fantastic way of letting the audience in to what are, at times, quite dense arguments,” he says. “Quite complicated bits of storytelling.

"And Nick just allows you in by turning to the camera and explaining things. By holding the audience’s hand where necessary. Being careful not to overuse that because there’s a danger it can puncture the reality of the moment and reduce the stakes.

Because you are talking about some very serious issues. But you’re doing it first from Nick’s point of view. It allows Nick to contradict himself, to admit when he’s got it wrong.

"It allows you to go on this sometimes very confusing journey that Nick finds himself on. He takes you with him. And that almost magical realism that the Nick Davies’ story employs is very specific to following that narrative.

And then you go to the Dave Cook story, and you have a much more traditional police procedural style. The sort of thing you might be quite familiar with on ITV1. And then the two styles ultimately complement each other.”

The show has been directed by Lewis Arnold, known for Time, Sherwood and The Long Shadow. Carlyle says it was “exactly what I wanted to be doing”, admitting he felt as though he “missed out” during ten years in American TV.

“I would gaze longingly at Lewis, particularly with Time, the brilliant The Long Shadow and Sherwood. I wanted to be involved with stuff like that.

"But I feel blessed that I was, in the end, able to get involved in a project with Jack Thorne and Lewis Arnold. And I really hope that I can continue down that road and do more.”

Reflecting on the show previously, Thorne said: “This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history. One with so many layers to it.

“I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not.

"It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me. That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever.”