Craig Shell and his mother Sharon took over The Horseshoe Hotel in Egton Bridge, near Whitby, in 2020 after a period of neglect, and now offer dining, guest accommodation, farm shop, a glamping site on an island on the River Esk, an outdoor bar and pizza oven.

Two years ago they began to offer toilets and electricity points for campervans to stay overnight in the 18th-century pub’s car park, but were told by North York Moors National Park Authority planning officers that they would require consent for a change of use to accommodate multiple vehicles.

Although the Authority was supportive in principle of the scheme as it would boost the pub’s viability, North Yorkshire Council’s highways department then objected on grounds of road safety. They argued that they had received a number of complaints about roadside parking and congestion in the village because customers’ vehicles had been displaced from the car park by the motorhomes.

The Horseshoe Hotel, Egton Bridge.

Mr Shell and his agent were advised by the planning department that the application would likely be refused, and instead they requested to be allowed to reduce the number of motorhomes allowed in the car park to just one, meaning a change of use was not required. The National Park Authority agreed.

Announcing the outcome on a Facebook group for motorhome owners, Mr Shell said he would honour all upcoming bookings and added: “According to the National Park Authority, this is because when we are busy we have 20 cars parked on the road, legally the three campervans are causing this. I have argued and argued the case that this makes no sense but with no result. The National Park made me apply for planning permission, which I did at great expense but they have turned me down. We have done all that we can but we have reached the end of the road on this. We hope to carry on welcoming many motorhomes in the future, but only one staying overnight. Thanks for all your support in the past and in the future.”