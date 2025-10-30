Several new planning applications have been submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council, including proposals for extensions, a wildlife pond, and solar installations in rural areas across the region.

The applications, which fall under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, include developments in Everingham, Stamford Bridge, Melbourne, and Bishop Wilton.

Wildlife pond in Everingham

A proposal has been made for the excavation of a wildlife pond on land west of Honeysuckle Cottage, Main Street, Everingham (Ref: 25/02646/PLF).

The site lies close to a Conservation Area and would also affect a public right of way. The plans aim to enhance biodiversity and provide a natural habitat for local wildlife.

Farm extension near Stamford Bridge

At Low Burtonfields Farm, Moor Lane, Stamford Bridge (Ref: 25/02578/PLF), retrospective permission is being sought for a single-storey porch extension, alongside proposals for a new front canopy and single and two-storey side extensions.

This represents a revised scheme to a previous application approved in 2014. The site also borders a public right of way.

House extension in Melbourne

In Melbourne, an application has been submitted for the erection of a rear extension at Avenue House, Main Street (Ref: 25/02530/PLF).

The property lies within the setting of a Listed Building, meaning the development will require careful consideration to ensure it respects the character of the surrounding heritage assets.

Major works at Garrowby Hall, Bishop Wilton

The most extensive proposal involves Garrowby Hall, Garrowby Street, Bishop Wilton (Ref: 25/02834/PLF), where plans have been lodged for the erection of a portico and side extension, alterations to doors and windows, and remodelling of existing archways — including the infill of one archway with brickwork.

The scheme also includes the installation of a ground-mounted solar array and oil tank.

The hall is a Listed Building, and the works are expected to be assessed for their impact on its historic setting.

Residents wishing to view or comment on the applications can do so via the council’s planning portal at newplanningaccess.eastriding.gov.uk by entering the relevant reference number.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Comments or objections must be submitted by November 12, 2025.

The applications can also be viewed at local libraries, where staff will assist residents in accessing the online planning system. Further information is available from the East Riding Planning Office on (01482) 393647 or by emailing [email protected].